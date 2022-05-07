Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5 - Chika learns rap from Mc Miyuki, Maki befriends Miyuki and Ishigami

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War has been one of the most anticipated anime of 2022. With Season 3 promising “Ultra Romantic,” fans had huge expectations, which it fulfilled successfully. Episode 4 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War was all about Ishigami trying to get better in his academics with the help of Kaguya and Chika’s distressing sleepover at the Shinomiya mansion.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5 segments are titled Chika Fujiwara Wants to Beat a Rhythm, Ai Hayasaka Wants to Talk, and Maki Shijo Wants Some Help. The episode kicked off with Miyuki's determination to hone his rapping skills with the help of the bubbly eccentric Chika Fujiwara.

This article will briefly break down all three segments of Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5 Highlights

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 - "Chika Fujiwara Wants to Beat a Rhythm"

Girltaku Podcast @Girltaku_AT I don't know how Kaguya-sama is this good with the story, characters, and anime direction, but I'm thankful for its chaotic comedy on a chaotic Friday I don't know how Kaguya-sama is this good with the story, characters, and anime direction, but I'm thankful for its chaotic comedy on a chaotic Friday https://t.co/gPAI7qflsz

In the Karaoke gathering in Episode 2, Hayasaka’s speech about being real made a great impact on Miyuki. He showed off his rapping skills which ended up being the most horrifying nightmare for Hayasaka. However, even after knowing that he’s not at all good at rapping, Miyuki didn’t wanted to give up that easily.

🦓 @puaninDya This episode 5 of Kaguya Sama love is war season 3 is EVERYTHING. ma boy Shirogane should do rap battle with ya boy Kongming 🤣 This episode 5 of Kaguya Sama love is war season 3 is EVERYTHING. ma boy Shirogane should do rap battle with ya boy Kongming 🤣 https://t.co/7qejl2MJTp

To polish his rapping skills, Miyuki needed Chika’s help and even told her that he wanted to convey his feelings to someone through it, which piqued his curiosity about the latter. However, when Chika got to catch a live performance of Miyuki, she was scared to death and also berated the latter by saying that he is so bad that he should apologize to all of the musicians in the world.

Lanu @Lanu__ I just finished the new episode of Kaguya sama and it was a 10/10



I read the manga but hearing them made the experience 10000000000000000 times better



ALSO, THIS LMFAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOO I just finished the new episode of Kaguya sama and it was a 10/10I read the manga but hearing them made the experience 10000000000000000 times betterALSO, THIS LMFAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/pkk67uYRwD

As Chika had little to no knowledge about rapping, Miyuki told her that she should quit trying. Regardless, she wanted to help Miyuki by taking a crash course, which she managed to accomplish with flying colors. Chika not only perfected her rapping skills but also destroyed Miyuki by bringing out all his insecurities with her diss rap.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 - "Ai Hayasaka Wants to Talk"

ilsa @M1ssConductor This episode of kaguya sama has been THE most amazing episode ive seen all season ngl This episode of kaguya sama has been THE most amazing episode ive seen all season ngl https://t.co/mqkC3X0mRl

Although Hayasaka knew that Kaguya had feelings for Miyuki, she still had a hard time getting over him. After Miyuki called Hayasaka to meet him at Shiba Park, it made her and Kaguya both petrified as they thought Miyuki was going to profess his feelings for Hayasaka. However, when Hayasaka found out what was going on, she was even more scared to death.

maan ☘🧋 @clutchtatum That new Kaguya sama episode is perfection and took me out with the rap scenes lmfaoooo + on top of the best ending, but this one scene with Hayasaka and Miyuki :') #loveiswar That new Kaguya sama episode is perfection and took me out with the rap scenes lmfaoooo + on top of the best ending, but this one scene with Hayasaka and Miyuki :') #loveiswar https://t.co/U7bFvXFAfi

Hayasaka disguised herself as Mr. Herthaka because of Chika, as she previously explained that her identity as the maid of the Shinomiya household is a secret and Miyuki was one of the people to know this.

kai vamp bf @oomf999 I CANNOT PRAISE THIS ANIME ENOUGH its so hilarious, but its also angsty, realistic, and sentimental in all the right moments i loved this episode SO fucking much i feel like the staff who works on kaguya sama r just so unhinged & living their best lifeI CANNOT PRAISE THIS ANIME ENOUGH its so hilarious, but its also angsty, realistic, and sentimental in all the right moments i loved this episode SO fucking much i feel like the staff who works on kaguya sama r just so unhinged & living their best life 😭 I CANNOT PRAISE THIS ANIME ENOUGH its so hilarious, but its also angsty, realistic, and sentimental in all the right moments https://t.co/QqE6SYDZkq

Hayasaka was afraid of Miyukis rapping as it still haunts her, till date. However, after listening to the new Mc Miyuki's rap, she got emotional with tears of joy in her eyes. Kaguya started throwing tantrums due to the jealousy of Miyuki bonding with Hayasaka.

In frustration, she started berating both of them with a perfect rhyme. Subsequently, Kaguya and Hayasaka also entered the rap battle by dissing each other.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 - "Maki Shijo Wants Some Help"

Laying on the ground and lamenting has become a personal sport for Maki Shijo. Watching her cry on the floor in the student council room all alone made Miyuki and Ishigami scared. However, they reached out to Maki to find out what exactly was bothering her, which turned out to be the same crisis of being unable to stand Tsubasa and Kashiwagi’s relationship.

Ishigami, like always, started pouring made-up situations into Maki’s head, which made her even more uncomfortable. As Miyuki and Ishigami could relate to Maki, they started, imagining what it would be like if they had to go through Maki’s situation, which made them stressed.

OnyoWow @ChandraLayaw Dude, now I love Maki Shijo. Today's episode of Kaguya Sama is actually a banger. I love rap arc Dude, now I love Maki Shijo. Today's episode of Kaguya Sama is actually a banger. I love rap arc https://t.co/qYSiFTaNz8

Miyuki and Ishigami tried to be mature by asking Maki to confess her feelings to Tsubasa. But after she said that she is scared of confession, it triggered them both equally, as they were going through the exact phase like hers. Announcing Miyuki and Ishigami as her friends, Shijo scared Kaguya, who just crashed their meeting.

New outro for Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3

Episode 3 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War ended with an unprecedented special, ED, which made fans overjoyed as it was a rap song. The new ED kicked off with “My Nonfiction” by Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) and Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara).

Hilling | Interact for fb | Freelance Video Editor @Hilingishyper They didn't have to do this. The episode was already amazing! But they did it anyway. This show brings so much joy, I love it.

[Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - Ultra Romantic Ep. 05] They didn't have to do this. The episode was already amazing! But they did it anyway. This show brings so much joy, I love it. [Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - Ultra Romantic Ep. 05] https://t.co/vURYoxkuaY

The Ending Animation was directed by Vynz Allen "Vercreek" Lopez, who is known for some of his notable works on Jujutsu Kaise, Attack on Titana, Boruto: Naruto’s Next Generations, One Piece, and more.

Edited by Saman