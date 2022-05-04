Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5 release date, what to expect, and more

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is one of the most enthralling rom-com anime that has gained immense popularity with its distinctive take on blending romance with psychological warfare. Apart from its fascinating protagonists Miyuki and Kaguya, the anime also features unique characters who are loved for their perfections as well as flaws.

Season 1 and 2 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War was rather well received, which is why fans had a lot of expectations from Season 3. Surprisingly, this season exceeded everyone’s expectations by going “Ultra Romantic.”

Episode 4 was all about Yuu Ishigami working on himself after Kaguya persuaded him to crack the Top 50 of Second Semester Final Exams. As each episode gets more interesting, the mystery of what comes next in Episode 5 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War makes fans unable to endure the wait.

When will Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5 release?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5 will be released on May 06, 2022, in Japan. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on two of the most popular anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of its broadcast is mentioned below with different time zones.

Pacific time: 09.00 am PDT

Central time: 11.00 am CDT

Eastern time: 12.00 pm EDT

British time: 05.00 pm GMT

Indian time: 09.30 pm IST

European time: 06.00 pm CEST

Australian time: 02.00 am ACDT

Philippines time: 12.00 am PHT

Japanese time: 01.00 am JST

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 recap

321GameTime @321gametimee Ok I am now fully caught up on Kaguya-sama Love Is War Season 3 and all I gotta say is I was against Hayasaka being best girl



but then this happened. Ok I am now fully caught up on Kaguya-sama Love Is War Season 3 and all I gotta say is I was against Hayasaka being best girlbut then this happened. https://t.co/6BPMmyXFsy

Episode 4 kicked off by showing Yuu Ishigami’s frustration as he can’t stand couples being all lovey-dovey on campus. However, his anti-love demeanor vanished momentarily as Tsubame entered the room. Kaguya noticed Ishigami’s feelings for Tsubame and persuaded him to confess before it was too late.

As Ishigami considers himself a failure, Kaguya asked him to place in the Top 50 of the Second Semester Final Exams. Although Ishigami was never really a bright student, this time, he gave his best to be ranked in the Top 50. However, he didn’t even manage to get placed in the Top 100.

Ishigami didn’t display any kind of frustration or bitterness in front of Kaguya, but after he left to get some alone time, he was really disappointed with himself for the first time in his life. Later, he promised himself and also Kaguya to become the best version of himself and also proclaimed that he would double the amount of effort he was putting in to get a position in the Top 50.

Yume @YumeTokoyo They had a sleepover at Kaguya's house and Hayasaka had to disguise herself. Hayasaka's new disguise is suppose to be this genius butler. Chika seem fooled, and it was funny when Chika called Shirogane to ask about who he likes. Sleepy Kaguya almost confessed to him. #kaguyasama They had a sleepover at Kaguya's house and Hayasaka had to disguise herself. Hayasaka's new disguise is suppose to be this genius butler. Chika seem fooled, and it was funny when Chika called Shirogane to ask about who he likes. Sleepy Kaguya almost confessed to him. #kaguyasama https://t.co/ZLq9l3prpC

Kaguya has never really invited Chika to her home due to the fact of keeping Hayasaka’s identity of being a maid a secret. Initially, it was Chika who invited Kaguya to her house, but due to some circumstances, she had to cancel. Chika didn’t want to drain Kaguya’s excitement in vain, so she proposed the idea of having a sleepover in the Shinomiya Mansion.

Kaguya always goes to bed precisely at 11.00 pm for her beauty sleep, but due to Chika, she had to remain awake even after past midnight. In this sleepy situation, Kaguya’s concentration power depletes to zero, which is why she never opposed Chika in facetiming Miyuki at this time.

Moreover, as Kaguya was having a hard time understanding the situation, she was about to reveal her feelings to Miyuki. Luckily, she was saved by blacking out right at the moment of saying the name.

What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5 segments are titled "Chika Fujiwara Wants to Beat a Rhythm," "Ai Hayasaka Wants to Talk," and "Maki Shijo Wants Some Help." With the title of the first segment, it is pretty evident that the adorable Chika Fujiwara might be singing. Moreover, as she doesn’t like to do things alone, the entire Student Council may also get dragged in.

Giorgos | LiW s3 @SleepingIshi Can't wait for the season 3 Kaguya sama OST to release so I can listen to this masterpiece in full quality and length Can't wait for the season 3 Kaguya sama OST to release so I can listen to this masterpiece in full quality and length 😩 https://t.co/w8gkqcMoJ6

Episode 5 will also focus on Ai Hayasaka, but the person she will encounter still remains a mystery. It will also feature Maki Shijo, who might have come up with a plan to separate Tsubasa and Kashiwagi.

