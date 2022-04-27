Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 release date, what to expect, and more

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is one of the most beloved rom-com anime series that has garnered a lot of praise from fans around the world as well as critics. The anime looks into Kaguya and Miyuki’s unusual relationship.
Both of them have feelings for each other. However, even if one takes the leap and confesses, the person will be looked down upon their entire life.
Episode 3 of Season 3 became one of the most exciting episodes due to giving Maki Shijo enough screentime and shocking everyone by introducing her as Kaguya’s distant relative.
With each episode revealing secrets one after another, fans have a hard time suppressing their anticipation and want to know what comes next for Miyuki and Kaguya in Episode 3.
When will Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 release?
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 will be released on April 29, 2022, in Japan. Fans worldwide can watch the episodes on two of the most popular streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of its broadcast is mentioned below with different time zones.
- Pacific time: 9:00 AM PDT
- Central time: 11:00 AM CDT
- Eastern time: 12:00 PM EDT
- British time: 5:00 PM GMT
- Indian time: 9:30 PM IST
- European time: 6:00 PM CEST
- Australian time: 2:00 AM ACDT
- Philippines time: 12:00 AM PHT
- Japanese time: 1:00 AM JST
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 recap
Episode 3 kicked right off by showing Nagisa getting frustrated and baffled by thinking that her boyfriend, Tsubasa, was cheating on her with another girl.
The mysterious girl was none other than Maki Shijo, who had been Nagisa’s closest friend since kindergarten. Miko hesitated that the evidence Nagisa forged was not enough to form a conclusion on Tsubasa.
However, Kaguya found a person in the same boat as her. So she didn’t hesitate and complied with every allegation Nagisa put on Tsubasa. Later, when Nagisa went ahead to confront Tsubasa face-to-face, the latter gave her a heart-shaped necklace and said he truly loved her, and they kissed.
The next segment of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War featured the heartbroken Maki Shijo, who was found lying on the ground when Miyuki accidentally stepped on her.
When they tried to figure out what was bothering her, she indirectly confessed that she likes her best friend Nagisa’s boyfriend.
It was later revealed that Maki is a distant relative to Kaguya and comes from the prestigious Shinomiya branch family.
Maki somewhat resembles Kaguya as she is nowhere less in using her cuteness to get away from anything. When Kaguya encountered Maki, it was shown that they don’t get along very well, and also, Kaguya hates it when the latter calls her “Auntie.”
Kaguya still wasn’t over with Miyuki going on a group date. She later asked Chika about the things people do on a group date, to which the latter proposed a game called the Ten-Yen Coin Game, and Kaguya convinced Chika to ask everyone in the student council to play.
The outcome of each round was hilarious until it got serious between Kaguya and Miyuki, who initiated a war amidst the game with knowing each other’s secrets.
However, it didn’t end well as Miyuki already sensed that someone in the game was cheating. Not only did he exploit Kaguya, but Yuu and Chika were also found cheating.
What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4?
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 segments are titled "Kaguya Shinomiya's Impossible Demand: "A Cowry a Swallow Gave Birth To," Part 1," "Yu Ishigami Wants to Prove Himself Worthy," and "Chika Fujiwara Wants to Stay Over."
The first title references the acclaimed Japanese folklore "The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter", where Moon Princess Kaguya relays five impossible tasks to her suitor. One of them is to bring the cowry shell born from a swallow.
Though the first segment seems a little puzzling, the second and third one is rather obvious as they will focus on the prominent members of the student council.
So it is crystal clear that more laughter is coming along the way, and fans must prepare themselves for what comes next in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War.