×
Create
Notifications

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 release date, what to expect, and more

Chika, Kaguya, Miyuki, and Yuu as seen in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Chika, Kaguya, Miyuki, and Yuu as seen in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Praveen Kumar
Praveen Kumar
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 27, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Feature

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is one of the most beloved rom-com anime series that has garnered a lot of praise from fans around the world as well as critics. The anime looks into Kaguya and Miyuki’s unusual relationship.

Both of them have feelings for each other. However, even if one takes the leap and confesses, the person will be looked down upon their entire life.

Episode 3 of Season 3 became one of the most exciting episodes due to giving Maki Shijo enough screentime and shocking everyone by introducing her as Kaguya’s distant relative.

With each episode revealing secrets one after another, fans have a hard time suppressing their anticipation and want to know what comes next for Miyuki and Kaguya in Episode 3.

When will Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 release?

youtube-cover

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 will be released on April 29, 2022, in Japan. Fans worldwide can watch the episodes on two of the most popular streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of its broadcast is mentioned below with different time zones.

  • Pacific time: 9:00 AM PDT
  • Central time: 11:00 AM CDT
  • Eastern time: 12:00 PM EDT
  • British time: 5:00 PM GMT
  • Indian time: 9:30 PM IST
  • European time: 6:00 PM CEST
  • Australian time: 2:00 AM ACDT
  • Philippines time: 12:00 AM PHT
  • Japanese time: 1:00 AM JST

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 recap

youtube-cover

Episode 3 kicked right off by showing Nagisa getting frustrated and baffled by thinking that her boyfriend, Tsubasa, was cheating on her with another girl.

The mysterious girl was none other than Maki Shijo, who had been Nagisa’s closest friend since kindergarten. Miko hesitated that the evidence Nagisa forged was not enough to form a conclusion on Tsubasa.

However, Kaguya found a person in the same boat as her. So she didn’t hesitate and complied with every allegation Nagisa put on Tsubasa. Later, when Nagisa went ahead to confront Tsubasa face-to-face, the latter gave her a heart-shaped necklace and said he truly loved her, and they kissed.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 Episode 3Don't you just love it when Aka's literal punching bag gets dunked on? I know I doMaki Shijo, one of the best characters to grace our pages finally makes her debut and her friendship with the bro duo endearing as a wholeAnd that fang priceless https://t.co/85Rk5to7Rt

The next segment of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War featured the heartbroken Maki Shijo, who was found lying on the ground when Miyuki accidentally stepped on her.

When they tried to figure out what was bothering her, she indirectly confessed that she likes her best friend Nagisa’s boyfriend.

It was later revealed that Maki is a distant relative to Kaguya and comes from the prestigious Shinomiya branch family.

⚠️ spoiler kaguya sama love is war season 3 episode 3lino got praise kink lol https://t.co/PfDMOQ2R2J

Maki somewhat resembles Kaguya as she is nowhere less in using her cuteness to get away from anything. When Kaguya encountered Maki, it was shown that they don’t get along very well, and also, Kaguya hates it when the latter calls her “Auntie.”

Finished watching ep 3 of Kaguya-sama Love is War S3. This ep was pretty good. Introduced to Maki, hopefully we see more of her👀her little dilemma was funny 😭 The 10 yen coin game was entertaining. ooking forward to next week https://t.co/pf7kLmLFYE

Kaguya still wasn’t over with Miyuki going on a group date. She later asked Chika about the things people do on a group date, to which the latter proposed a game called the Ten-Yen Coin Game, and Kaguya convinced Chika to ask everyone in the student council to play.

youtube-cover

The outcome of each round was hilarious until it got serious between Kaguya and Miyuki, who initiated a war amidst the game with knowing each other’s secrets.

However, it didn’t end well as Miyuki already sensed that someone in the game was cheating. Not only did he exploit Kaguya, but Yuu and Chika were also found cheating.

What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4?

NEWS: Masayuki Suzuki's Enchanting Kaguya-sama Season 3 Opening Theme Reaches Over 1 Million Views✨MORE: got.cr/Masayuki-Suzuki https://t.co/Wgq98gJtHy

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 segments are titled "Kaguya Shinomiya's Impossible Demand: "A Cowry a Swallow Gave Birth To," Part 1," "Yu Ishigami Wants to Prove Himself Worthy," and "Chika Fujiwara Wants to Stay Over."

The first title references the acclaimed Japanese folklore "The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter", where Moon Princess Kaguya relays five impossible tasks to her suitor. One of them is to bring the cowry shell born from a swallow.

youtube-cover

Though the first segment seems a little puzzling, the second and third one is rather obvious as they will focus on the prominent members of the student council.

Also Read Article Continues below

So it is crystal clear that more laughter is coming along the way, and fans must prepare themselves for what comes next in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी