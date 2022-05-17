Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7 - Release date, what to expect, and more

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 has become one of the most popular sequels in 2022. With each episode, season 3 went all out in revealing the secrets and hidden talents of the members of the student council.

Up until episode 5, everything was going well, but things started escalating in episode 6 when Miyuki was determined to confess his feelings to Kaguya on the final day of the cultural program.

As the series is finally moving towards a major conclusion, fans will be thrilled to know what is set to come next for Kaguya and Mizuki in episode 7 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3.

When will Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7 release?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3 episode 7 will be released on May 20, 2022, in Japan. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on two of the most popular anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of its broadcast is mentioned below with different time zones.

Pacific time: 09.00 AM PDT

Central time: 11.00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12.00 PM EDT

British time: 05.00 PM GMT

Indian time: 09.30 PM IST

European time: 06.00 PM CEST

Australian time: 02.00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12.00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 01.00 AM JST

Recap of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6

Episode 6 kicked off with the Shuichin Academy’s annual parent-teacher meeting where every student had attended with either their parents or guardians. Everyone was aware of Kaguya’s parents, who are very rich industrial tycoons, since fans never got to see them in the previous seasons.

However, for the first time, Ai Hayasaka’s mother was introduced in the series who came for both Hayasaka as well as Kaguya. Things got really interesting when Miyuki’s dad sneaked behind Kaguya and scared her. Typically, he made Kaguya uncomfortable with his question and even asked if he could become her dad for the parent-teacher meeting.

Regarding their careers and jobs, some of the students wanted to shift to other universities, like Miyuki, who wanted to pursue his education at Stanford University. He later realized that if he moved out, he would never be able to see Kaguya.

He decided that he would finally confess his feelings to Kaguya on the final day of Shuichin’s cultural program, no matter what.

Later, Miyuki found Chika, who was playing her guitar in the student council room. As he had never backed off from giving his own insights, he started telling Chika how guitars should be played. Chika got agitated and with her recollection of Miyuki’s rap, berated him, telling him to take himself more objectively.

This made Miyuki question whether this is one of the reasons why Kaguya wouldn’t confess her feelings to him. To clear his doubts, Miyuki asked Miko how she felt about him, and the latter instantly jumped to the conclusion that the president was proposing to her.

However, when he asked Chika the same question, it put a picture in Miko’s head that the president was a womanizer. Chika, without holding back, started insulting Miyuki and also made him feel more depressed.

All of a sudden, Kaguya rescued Miyuki by proclaiming that he was perfect the way, which made the latter jovial again.

What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6 segments are titled "Miko Iino Can't Love, Part 1," "Students Wish to Discuss the Culture Festival," and "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Blow It Up." With the title of the first segment, it could be assumed that Miko Iino’s love interest might get introduced in episode 7.

Although the third segment's title is a bit confusing, the second is pretty much obvious, where fans will get to see all the student council members back in action for the cultural festival.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan