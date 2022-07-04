Crunchyroll releases Mushoku Tensei Season 2 trailer

Back in March this year, Mushoku Tensei Season 2 was announced, elating fans who had been waiting to see more of Rudeus' adventures. The show has been praised for its unique way of handling the Isekai genre, as well as its intriguing story and stunning animation.

Just a few hours ago, the trailer for Season 2 was released at Crunchyroll's Anime Expo, giving fans a small sneak peek of what to expect from this new season. With that said, let’s talk about Mushoku Tensei Season 2 and what the trailer can tell us.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

What did the trailer for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 reveal?

What is the series about?

What new characters will we meet in Mushoku Tensei Season 2? (Image via Rifujin na Magonote, Mushoku Tensei)

Mushoku Tensei narrates the story of Rudeus, a former Japanese shut-in that was kicked out of his home by his parents. While wandering the streets, he saves a girl from being hit by a bus, but he is killed in her place.

After the horrific accident, he woke up in the body of a baby in what appeared to be rural Europe at the time. Rudeus lives a normal life without incidents until he hurts himself by watching his new father train with a sword.

Will Rudeus ever find Eris again? (Image via Rifujin na Magonote, Mushoku Tensei)

After his new mother finds him and cures him with a spell, our protagonist is shocked by the revelation that this new world he got reincarnated in is filled with magic and wonder. He would later go on to try magic for himself, learning that he was born a magical prodigy.

After being left alone at the end of Season 1, it appears we will see our hero looking for his loyal companion Eris after a brief time skip. Eris decided to leave Rudeus behind since she was in love with him and thought of herself as a burden to our hero.

What can we infer from the trailer for Mushoku Tensei Season 2?

We will get to see an older Rudeus this time around, as he looks more mature in the trailer and his voice sounds older. Now that he does not have his oldest friends and companions by his side, Rudeus will have to deal with the world on his own.

Fans of the light novels know that Rudeus will be entering Ranoa Magic Academy in Mushoku Tensei Season 2. Here, he will reconnect with old friends he once thought were lost, like Sylphiette, as well as new and interesting characters that fans of the series will love.

Like last time, it appears this new season will cover six volumes of the light novel, meaning fans will have plenty of new episodes from this amazing series. We will be sure to let you know more about this exciting news as more information is revealed.

