Mushoku Tensei light novel ends as fans await more information for season 2

It was announced on Thursday, November 24 that the Mushoku Tensei light novel has officially ended after over 8 years of serialization. The series, written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shirotaka, was first serialized on July 27, 2014, in Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Flapper publication.

The series was adapted into a television anime, Mushoku Tensei. The anime premiered on January 11, 2021, and ran until December 20, 2021. While fans are unsure of the exact date, the television anime series has previously been confirmed to receive a second season sometime next year.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest Mushoku Tensei news, and more.

Mushoku Tensei light novel’s conclusion has fans clamoring for any and all season 2 information

The latest

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Light Novel Mushoku Tensei Officially Ends Light Novel Mushoku Tensei Officially Ends https://t.co/fMJu9PVSjJ

Twitter user @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks) announced late on Thursday morning that the Mushoku Tensei light novel has officially ended. The tweet includes what appears to be an image of the first and final volume covers, implying that the series will end with the 26th compiled volume.

Although the light novel ended today, there are still plenty of ways for fans to consume the series. One is a manga adaptation by Yuka Fujikawa, as well as a spin-off side story manga titled Roxy Gets Serious, which is still being serialized as of the writing of this article. The spinoff is written by Rifujin no Magonote but illustrated by Shoko Iwami.

There's also the anime adaptation of the Mushoku Tensei light novels, which premiered its first season in 2021. While the year 2022 has been relatively quiet for the beloved series, fans did receive confirmation that a second season has been greenlit. The release date of the second season is estimated to be 2023 at the time of this writing.

Firstname&Lastname @KitoYato



There'll be sad and happy times, but most of all, the learning from those experiences that will open him an appreciation to life. @shonenleaks I'm looking forward to relive the story through the anime adaptation. Every single key moment that he makes progression in this world will hurt.There'll be sad and happy times, but most of all, the learning from those experiences that will open him an appreciation to life. @shonenleaks I'm looking forward to relive the story through the anime adaptation. Every single key moment that he makes progression in this world will hurt. There'll be sad and happy times, but most of all, the learning from those experiences that will open him an appreciation to life. https://t.co/wSkjiEVOTa

The protagonist in this series is a 34-year-old Japanese NEET (a person who is neither in school nor working) who is evicted from his home following his parents' deaths and doesn't even bother to attend their burial. After some self-reflection, he believes his life is meaningless before diving in front of a speeding truck to save a teenager.

He’s then reincarnated into a baby’s body. Realizing he’s now in a world of swords and sorcery, he vows to become successful in his new life as Rudeus Greyrat. Thanks to inherited affinity and early training, he’s also incredibly skilled at magic, becoming a student of a demon magician as a child and meeting various magical friends along the way as his life’s journey begins anew.

Keep reading SportsKeeda for your daily fix of anime, manga, film, and live-action news.

Poll : 0 votes