Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4: Release date, new key visual, trailer, and more

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? became one of the most beloved fantasy animes after its premiere on April 4, 2015. After the Season 3 finale, Argonaut (Hero’s Return), ended on a sad note, fans were heartbroken, but they’re eagerly awaiting what comes next for Ryu and Bell.

It was expected that Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? would be released after a long hiatus. However, the production company and Fujino Omori surprised fans after announcing the fourth installment of the series to be released in 2022 at GA FES 2021 on January 31, 2021.

On May 22, 2022, a special livestream event for Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? confirmed the release of Season 4, with PV and key visuals.

Everything to know about Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on July 22, 2022. The production house, J.C. Staff, has finally revealed the official PV and key visuals for Season 4, giving clues about what the fourth season is based on.

The anime has been faithful to the Light Novel series, and Season 3 has adapted from Volume 9 to Volume 11. This leaves Season 4 to adapt from Volume 12, which will most likely focus on Bell and her journey, where she received a letter for her expedition after earning the respect of Orario.

MyAnimeList @myanimelist listani.me/danmachi-s4-an… News: Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka IV (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4) reveals first key visual for a July 23 premiere #danmachi News: Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka IV (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4) reveals first key visual for a July 23 premiere #danmachi listani.me/danmachi-s4-an… https://t.co/qoMMI4NGge

This is how Crunchyroll describes the story of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4:

“Is It Wrong to Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is set in the world of Orario, where adventurers band together and look for treasures in an underground labyrinth known as Dungeon. However, for Bell Cranel, fame and riches are secondary to what he wants to find the most: girls. He soon finds out, though, that anything can happen in Dungeon and winds up being the damsel in distress instead!”

Where to watch Is It Wrong to Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Yen Press @yenpress



Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 on FINALLY! We're getting more Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime!!!Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 on @Crunchyroll and start reading the light novel today: buff.ly/36pT2Oy FINALLY! We're getting more Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime!!!Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 on @Crunchyroll and start reading the light novel today: buff.ly/36pT2Oy https://t.co/mAja9vFyeo

With the grand news of Crunchyroll merging with Funimation, the former finally started streaming all the seasons of Is It Wrong to Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? on March 31, 2022. The series is also available on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Moreover, only particular countries can watch the series on Netflix.

