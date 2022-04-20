8 underrated Netflix anime to check out in 2022

Netflix might not be a person's first choice for checking out new anime, but it is still home to a wide variety of great and underrated shows. The platform may have classics like One Piece and Bleach, but those aren't TV shows one would call "underrated." They're great in their own right, yet everybody already knows of them.

Instead, this listicle will focus on some shows that might have fallen under the radar. A few titles might be recognizable to anime fans, but casuals might be surprised to learn that they exist.

Also, only shows that are currently on Netflix (as of April 2022) will be listed here. Sadly, that means some anime like Maid Sama! won't be included.

Eight underrated Netflix anime that you should check out in 2022

8) Blood of Zeus

Basic details:

Number of Episodes: 8

8 TV-Rating: MA

MA Netflix Tags: Violent

Greek mythology has been spoofed in a number of entertainment media throughout the years. It should come across as no surprise that various anime have taken inspiration from it. In this case, Blood of Zeus is a story of one of Zeus's illegitimate children named Heron and how he goes from a no-name villager to making it to Olympus.

Naturally, it doesn't follow Greek mythology down to a tee; it takes some liberties to make for a unique and entertaining story.

7) Yasuke

Basic details:

Number of Episodes: 6

6 TV-Rating: MA

MA Netflix Tags: N/A

Yasuke is an action anime that only has six episodes. That might seem short, but it makes binge-watching it a breeze, especially since every episode is only 30 minutes long.

As for the actual content itself, it follows a black samurai named Yasuke, and his story, which explores his past serving Nobunaga while also focusing on his bouts with the Yami no Daimyō.

Thankfully for him, he is accompanied by a little girl named Saki, who has extraordinary magical powers that come in clutch in the final battle. Interestingly, the show started off as an anime before having a manga published shortly afterward.

6) Carole & Tuesday

Basic details:

Number of Episodes: 24

24 TV-Rating: MA

MA Netflix Tags: Feel-Good, Inspiring

This anime is about two aspiring singers named Carole and Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, it features several original songs and has a huge focus on music, with some of the tunes tugging at viewers' heartstrings.

It's a wholesome adventure with several twists and turns regarding this musical duo's rise to stardom. The characters are lively, the art style is pleasant and unique to look at, and the story is entertaining from start to finish.

5) Kakegurui

Basic details:

Number of Episodes: 24

24 TV-Rating: 14

14 Netflix Tags: Exciting

Anime about gambling aren't common, so anybody looking for a TV show on it should be pleased to know that Kakegurui is well worth watching. Of course, one can still enjoy the anime even if they don't particularly fancy the concept of gambling.

As far as gambling goes, it's the main part of Hyakkaou Private Academy and is where the main protagonist, Yumeko Jabami, loves to ply her trade. However, she participates for the simple thrill of doing so. The school seems deplorable at first glance, making viewers wonder which direction a particular episode will go.

There are two seasons; the first one is titled Kakegurui, while the second one is titled Kakegurui xx.

4) Thermae Romae Novae

Basic details:

Number of Episodes: 11

11 TV-Rating: MA

MA Netflix Tags: Quirky, Feel-Good

The core concept of this anime is utterly bizarre. Lucius Modestus is a thermae architect who constructs new bathhouses for Roman citizens based on his weird, otherworldly travels in modern and Edo Japan. It seems niche at first, but the anime is surprisingly entertaining despite such an unusual premise.

Keep in mind that although it is rated TV-MA, it's largely due to the characters being naked in the bathhouses. The viewer doesn't actually see any nudity, and the show isn't brutal or otherwise uncomfortable to watch.

3) Castlevania

Basic details:

Number of Episodes: 32

32 TV-Rating: MA

MA Netflix Tags: Violent, Scary

Anyone who has played the classic Castlevania games should already understand this anime's premise. The main protagonist here is Trevor Belmont, who was also the protagonist of the third game in the series. Thankfully, he's not the only character from the game to show up here, as fun characters like Sypha and Alucard join him.

It's one of the longer Netflix Original anime out there, as it has 32 episodes spanned across four seasons. The show is bloody and is well-deserving of its "Violent" tag.

Anybody seeking to watch a long TV show with a coherent story full of brutality, vampire politics, and memorable characters should definitely give Castlevania a go.

2) Cells at Work!

Basic details:

Number of Episodes: 13

13 TV-Rating: PG

PG Netflix Tags: Exciting

Cells at Work! is the bloodiest PG anime one could possibly watch. Essentially, it's a TV show that follows some personified cells and their actions in the human body to keep a person alive. It's educational, but more importantly, it's entertaining.

There's genuinely nothing else like this show on Netflix. One won't really find anything like it outside of this platform, either. The closest would be its spin-off, Cells at Work! Code Black, which isn't on Netflix.

1) Saiki K.

Basic details:

Number of Episodes: 50

50 TV-Rating: 14

14 Netflix Tags: Deadpan, Absurd, Offbeat

Imagine a TV show about a deadpan psychic who wishes to live a normal life, but he attracts too much attention no matter how hard he tries not to. That's essentially Saiki K. in a nutshell, although it should be stated that it's primarily a lighthearted comedy.

Technically, there are two anime under the name Saiki K. on this platform. The second one is Saiki K. Reawakened, which largely follows the premise of the previous show, but it's sadly only six episodes long.

