NieR: Automata Ver1.1a reveals 2B & 9S action packed promo video

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a has recently dropped a new promo video titled “Promotional File 008,” featuring a glimpse of 2B and 9S’ bewitching combat sequence. The PV also confirmed the anime’s release on January 7, 2023 (effectively January 8 at 12 am JST), on Tokyo MX and later on Yomiuri TV, Fukuoka Broadcast, Sapporo TV, and Animax in Japan.

Crunchyroll has announced that it will stream NieR: Automata Ver1.1a on its platform. However, the streaming giant hasn’t revealed if it will simulcast the series or release it later than the original debut date. In addition, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the anime series will receive multiple dubs, including Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Spanish.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will reveal additional information that will stream on Aniplex’s YouTube channel

The three official voice cast members of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, Yui Ishikawa, Natsuki Hanae, and Kaoru Akiyama, along with the director and executive producer of Square Enix Yosuke Saito, will be announcing new details regarding the anime series.

The official cast and staff members will discuss the work's appeal and announce the latest information about anime in the special program. The said program will be streamed exclusively on Aniplex’s YouTube channel on December 28, 2022. Fans must note that the special will be a pre-recorded livestream.

Describing the plot of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a in an official synopsis, Square Enix stated:

"NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world."

Further continued as:

"In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

Here’s the list of the complete cast members of the series:

2B: Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan)

9S: Natsuki Hanae (Kamado Tanjiro in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

A2: Ayaka Suwa (Eris in Konosuba)

Pod 042: Hiroki Yasumoto (Yasutora Sado in Bleach)

Pod 153: Kaoru Akiyama (Tanko Izumi in Detective Conan)

Adam: Daisuke Namikawa (Ran Haitani in Tokyo Revengers)

Eve: Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Ben in Seven Deadly Sins)

Pascal: Aoi Yuki (Mami Nanami in Rent-a-Girlfriend)

Commander: Chiaki Kanō (Otoki Asano in Blade of the Immortal)

Lily: Atsumi Tanezaki (Rio Futaba in Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl)

Operator 6O: Keiko Isobe (debut)

Operator: 21O: Meari Hatsumi (debut)

Ryoji Masuyama is directing NieR: Automata Ver1.1a at A-1 Pictures, who is also handling a series of compositions with Yoko Taro. Meanwhile, Jun Nakai gave the character designs, MONACA provided music, and Yukio Nagasaki took charge of sound direction.

