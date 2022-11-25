NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a shows Adam and Eve with a new character PV and a key visual

A1-Pictures’ NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a has recently dropped a new trailer featuring the twin brothers Adam and Eve, who will be the series' primary antagonists. In Square Enix’s NieR: Automata, the brothers were the prominent adversaries of Branches A and B.

Fans of the 2017 video game are delighted after learning that Daisuke Namikawa and Tatsuhisa Suzuki, who played Adam and Eve in Square Enix’s NieR: Automata, will return to voice the characters in the original TV anime. Follow along with this article to learn what the voice actors have to say about their characters and the anime.

Daisuke Namikawa and Tatsuhisa Suzuki share their thoughts on being Adam and Eve in NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a

Daisuke Namikawa is one of the most renowned voice actors in the anime and video game industries. He is known for many commendable roles in anime, such as Kishou Arima in Tokyo Ghoul, Oikawa Tooru in Haikyu!!, and Hotaru Haganezuka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Apart from the anime, he is acclaimed chiefly for voicing several characters in video games like Yu Narukami in Persona and Luka Redgrave in Bayonetta 2.

On the other hand, Tatsuhisa Suzuki is the former lead vocalist of the prominent Japanese rock band Oldcodex and has voiced several popular characters in anime, such as Draken in Tokyo Revengers, Ban in Seven Deadly Sins, and Makoto Tachibana in Free!. Suzuki also voiced many characters in video game adaptations of anime series, including Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Tekken, and Granblue Fantasy.

While discussing what Daisuke Namikawa cherishes about Adam's character, the voice actor mentioned the adjectives "glamorous" and "inorganic," which are paramount in building an air of mystery around the character:

"It's been like that since the game, but first of all, the visuals are beautiful! It is a character that is both glamorous and inorganic. That's why I cherish the suspicion and uncertainty that arises from that. I think it would be good if it also leads to fear in a way. I hope that this indescribable feeling of the atmosphere will continue forever, but what will happen if it breaks down? Will the time come when it will break? In a way it's scary... Please look forward to it."

Meanwhile, Tatsuhisa Suzuki talked about NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a's Eve and how the character's "sensibility" left an impression on him:

"From the moment I joined the game, Eve's sensibility was unique and interesting, and it was a role that left a strong impression on me. As time has passed, I am happy to be able to deliver Eve to everyone in a new form of animation. Even though it's a little different from the game, I'm working hard every time to deliver to everyone a more refined personality as Eve. I hope you love me again, brothers and sisters!"

Describing the plot of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a in an official synopsis, Square Enix stated:

"NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world."

Further continued as:

"In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is set to premiere on January 1, 2023. However, its broadcasting details, including release timings and streaming platforms, haven’t been revealed yet. As the anime's release date gets closer, A1-Pictures and the staff behind the series will announce additional details soon.

