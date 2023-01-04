Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Release date and time, what to expect, ending, and more

Since its release in 2013, the dark fantasy anime Attack on Titan has established itself as the greatest of the new generation. It has one of the most epic plots in anime history. The series began as a show about mankind fighting titans, but as the story progressed, themes such as violence, discrimination, politics, and freedom emerged in what eventually turned out to be a deep and twisted plot.

The world can't wait to witness the grand conclusion of Attack on Titan, a true masterpiece. Early in 2022, when part 2 of season 4 aired, it took the world by storm and also indicated that Eren Yaeger's fight for freedom was about to come to an end. There is only one more part left, the second ending, which will likely be the most magnificent yet heartbreaking segment in the anime.

This article will explore all the information fans need to know about the finale of the anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan manga and anime.

Eren Yeager's fight is finally coming to an end: Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3

Release date and time

The final episode of Season 4 Part 2, titled The Dawn of Humanity, ended on a cliffhanger, promising a return with the third and final installment of the series.

The announcement for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 was made in April 2022 on the official Twitter account of the series, along with a small teaser and a new visual. No dates have been announced as of yet, but it is confirmed to air in 2023.

What to expect?

Eren's fight is finally near its end in Attack on Titan (image via MAPPA)

Eren has started the Rumbling and has assembled a powerful army of Wall Titans that he plans to deploy to destroy Marley. Mikasa and the Survey Corps, on the other hand, vowed to stop Eren from causing further destruction. The third part of the final season of Attack on Titan is expected to showcase the end of the conflict between Marley and Paradis.

The Dawn of Humanity has shed some light on Eren and Mikasa's relationship, which is expected to be resolved by the end of the series. There are still a lot of layers between the Yaeger brothers' relationship that are yet to be revealed. It will be fascinating to learn about the complex manipulation between the brothers in the upcoming part of Attack on Titan.

There could be a significant shift in the dynamics of Mikasa's relationship with Jean, who has always been fond of the former. The speculation stems from a dream, or possibly a flash-forward, shown in the second part, which depicted a peaceful future with Mikasa married to Jean, and the couple having a child.

What happened previously?

Declaration of war by Eren in Attack on Titan (image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan is based on a world where humanity has developed civilization and is compelled to live in cities surrounded by three enormous walls - Wall Maria, Wall Rose, and Wall Sina - to protect themselves from enormous man-eating humanoids known as titans.

Following the titans' attack on Wall Maria, the Shiganshina district experienced a huge massacre after a century of peace. During the attack, Eren's mother was eaten alive in front of him, and he had to leave his hometown with other survivors. The experience made him promise to wipe out the existence of the titans, and thus began his journey to the path of freedom.

The tale of the hero who turned villain- Attack on Titan (image via MAPPA)

Since the series' inception about 10 years ago, the plot of the final season has evolved significantly from what it originally was. Eren, the series' original hero, now appears to be the plot's antagonist because of committing mass genocide against the rest of the world.

Following the destruction Eren and the Paradis force-inflicted on Marley, the latter launched their surprise invasion to halt Eren, which kicked off the second part of the final season of Attack on Titan. Finally, viewers witnessed Gabi blowing off Eren's head, but Zeke was somehow able to catch it.

As Zeke made contact with Eren's head, the two of them entered the Path Realm. Upon arrival, Eren betrayed Zeke, which led to the latter taking him through Grisha's memories. At that point, the audience realized that Eren of the future was actually the one who had influenced the course of events by manipulating his father, Grisha.

The story of Ymin and her brutal past was also revealed with the origin, history, and evolution of the humanoids known as titans. With all of the twists and layers revealed, Eren managed to convince Ymin to give him her powers, concluding the second part of the third season of Attack on Titan.

The ending

_doffylamingo @spy_leak_



#ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackOnTitan Attack on Titan Season 4 part 3 official trailer by MAPPA! Attack on Titan Season 4 part 3 official trailer by MAPPA!🔥#ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/kW3zKvbNMT

The Attack on Titan manga, which has 34 volumes, was first published in 2009. Hajime Isayama finished the manga in 2021, and his ending totally shook the anime community and elicited an emotional response worldwide. The anime is expected to continue from Chapter 131, Rumbling, which depicts the titans' wrath and the beginning of the battle against Eren.

The iconic panel picks up where it left off in the previous installment. The events that follow are quite devastating, which is why fans on the internet have been requesting a different ending to the story than what they got in the manga. As a result, a ray of hope appears as MAPPA may consider modifying the anime's ending.

Poll : 0 votes