Does Gabi shooting off Eren's head mean the death of his physical body in Attack on Titan?

In Attack on Titan final season part 2 episode 3, Eren loses his head, in a very literal sense. After the first half of the episode, Eren’s head is severed from his body, and during the second half, Zeke confirms after Eren wakes up in the World of the Paths that Gabi did indeed shoot his head off.

Does this mean that Eren’s body is dead, but his soul and consciousness remain in the Paths?

[HEAVY SPOILERS FROM THE MANGA AHEAD]

Is this the end of Eren’s physical presence in Attack on Titan?

In Attack on Titan's episode 3 of the final season's part 2, Gabi shoots Eren with Colt’s Anti-Titan sniper rifle, and blows his head clean off. Fans see his head fly off, detached from his body, and fall securely in the outstretched hand of Zeke Yeager.

What happens after Eren’s head is shot off?

After a flash of memories, in a scene known to fans as the Memory Shard scene, Eren finds himself standing in front of a tree-like structure made of light, in a land of white sand, awash with blue light. He turns behind him to see Zeke trapped in shackles, who informs him that this is the Co-Ordinate, where the Paths converge.

This is the World of the Paths, a world that has no physical presence. Time is severely diluted here. Zeke confirms that he had caught Eren’s head “before he passed on,” meaning while Eren still had some consciousness left. With that touch, they had activated the powers of the Founding Titan, and both arrived here.

Is Eren’s body dead?

Essentially, at the moment Zeke and Eren are speaking, Eren’s body is technically dead. His head is completely severed from his body, and Zeke has confirmed that his consciousness has also passed on. Of course, like the consciousness of all past Subjects of Ymir, Eren’s consciousness also remains in the Paths.

Will Eren return to his physical body?

Time is the key to unlocking Eren’s supposed death. Time flows differently within and outside of the World of the Paths. As MAPPA brilliantly showed in Attack on Titan's final season part 2 episode 3, with frozen shots of various characters, time is frozen completely while Zeke and Eren are having this conversation.

Therefore, Eren is technically dead in Attack on Titan, but he does not stay dead. The key to this is the Founder, Ymir Fritz.

What can be said, without giving away too many spoilers, is that Eren will convince Ymir Fritz to free herself in the next few episodes, which in turn will grant him the powers of the Founding Titan. With Eren being favored by Ymir Fritz, when time resumes in the physical world, Eren’s body will re-animate and assume the original Founding Titan's form.

In conclusion

While it is not the death of Eren’s physical body, it is the last time fans see Eren’s human form in Attack on Titan. After this, Eren will only be seen in his Founding Titan form, and as an omnipresent consciousness amongst all Eldians. His human body is seen only at the end, inside his Founding Titan form.

Therefore, unless MAPPA chooses to do an anime-original ending for Attack on Titan, this can be considered as the last appearance of Eren’s human form in the physical world. He appears many times inside the Paths and in people’s minds.

