8 most shocking revelations in the Attack on Titan final season so far

The Attack on Titan final season has given viewers many shocks throughout its first and second parts. From the Liberio Raid to Eren’s influence on Grisha, Attack on Titan's final season seems relentless with its curveballs and twists.

With the third part yet to come, there are likely many more shocks in store which fans will experience. The final part of Attack on Titan Season 4 will be airing in 2023.

Whether the best is yet to come, or has already come and gone cannot be known until the series reaches its conclusion. However, parts one and two have given us plenty of engaging, brilliantly-written twists and turns to discuss.

Note: The article contains spoilers and reflects the author's views.

Attack on Titan final season features some of the most shocking moments of the series thus far

Here are the eight most shocking revelations in the Attack on Titan final season so far, listed in chronological order.

1) Eren in Marley

Eren’s presence in Marley was undoubtedly one of the most shocking moments in the Attack on Titan final season thus far. All fans could discuss through the first few episodes was Eren's location and why the focus had shifted off him.

When he was finally revealed to have infiltrated Marley under the guise of an injured soldier, the fanbase was absolutely blown away. It was a great way to kick off the season.

2) Eren's role reversal in Liberio Raid

The role reversal of Eren’s attack in the Liberio Raid relative to his own childhood was yet another amazing shock of the Attack on Titan final season. The unannounced attack on Liberio was incredibly jarring for fans to experience, both in a visual sense and in the symbolism of his becoming the invader.

While some fans praised Eren’s ruthlessness in turning the tables, there was a certain sadness in the reversal of roles. It seemed as though his childish innocence was finally gone, replaced with an acceptance of killing to ensure his own survival.

3) Sasha's death

In the wake of the Liberio Raid, fan-favorite Sasha Blouse was tragically killed as the Paradisian forces made their getaway. Her death came as a huge shock to fans everywhere, as she was nearly universally loved long before the Attack on Titan final season began.

It was one of the most emotional revelations in Attack on Titan final season up to now.

4) Eren betraying Survey Corps

In the wake of the Liberio Raid, Eren uses the Warhammer Titan to escape imprisonment and, in the act, betrays the Survey Corps. His betrayal of the friends he seemingly wanted to save was both shocking and vexing to viewers at the time.

It marked the beginning of a string of actions and decisions by Eren in the Attack on Titan final season that puzzled viewers deeply. It seems that the Liberio Raid was merely the starting point for a new, ruthless Eren who eventually betrayed the very friends he claimed to wanted to protect.

5) Support the Yeagerists received

Floch Forster, leader of the Yeagerists (Image via MAPPA Studios)

The support which the people of Paradis showed to the Yeagerists was frustrating to many of the Attack on Titan final season viewers. The murderous, revolutionary group carried out executions on government officials in broad daylight and were cheered for it. The overwhelming support of the public came as a massive shock.

6) Eren's betrayal of Zeke

Eren’s betrayal of Zeke’s Eldian Euthanasia plan in the Attack on Titan final season was jarring for many viewers. Up to that point, Eren had gone along with Zeke’s wishes and plans in a very convincing manner, showing no hint of disloyalty.

Their brotherly relationship culminating in an unshakable partnership was believable for many. So, when Eren betrayed his father at the last moment without any foreshadowing, viewers could not wrap their heads around it.

7) Zeke's attempted betrayal of Eren

The reveal that Zeke was, or at least seemed to be, in control of the paths was a huge surprise. Nobody could have seen it coming since Eren’s plans up to that point were formulated with the Attack Titan’s Future Sight. While the apparent coup didn’t come to fruition, it was still an eye-opening moment for viewers.

8) Eren's influence on Grisha

Finally, Eren’s influence on Grisha as seen in Attack Titan’s memories was astounding to fans. It showed that Eren had indeed written his own story up to that point, directly influencing his father to steal the Founding Titan and murder the Reiss family.

Viewers got emotional as they realised what was happing with each passing second. Grisha’s mental breakdown and attempted reconciliation with Zeke in the following scenes further added to the shock and impact of the reveal.

Arguably, this was the most shocking moment in the Attack on Titan final season thus far.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee