Twitter goes berserk over Eren and Zeke in episode 4 of Attack on Titan Final Season part 2

Episode 4 of Attack on Titan final season's part 2 was probably the biggest shock to the fans this season, and twitter was flooded with their responses to the episode, especially regarding Eren and Zeke.

Even after the rollercoaster of an episode last week, no one was prepared for the revelations of episode 4. The show and Zeke were both trending on Twitter for a long time, and Eren is still trending at the time of writing with over 220,000 tweets.

[The article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan episode 79]

Fans take to Twitter to express their shock over Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 episode 4

In episode 4 of Attack on Titan final season's part 2 (episode 79 overall) titled “Memories of the Future,” Zeke and Eren travel through Grisha’s memories. Revelations show that it was Eren who had manipulated Grisha into slaughtering the Reiss family. Along with it, Grisha tells Zeke that he needs to stop Eren from executing whatever plan Eren has concocted.

What had deeply dumbfounded me when I read 121 was Eren's terrorizing and threatening appearance and presence, being utterly overawed, even scared. How I can express my contentment when I see that the episode gave me the same feelings, even more.This shit is too unreasonably good

As predicted by manga readers, this was probably the most unexpected reveal since the existence of the outside world, and the fact about titans being actually humans. Anime-only fans could not contain their disbelief.

Eren’s actions, in light of recent revelations, became even more confusing and sinister. Many fans found it incredulous that a very infamous anime trope was reverting as Eren was the one who had traumatized his father, and not the other way around.

Others felt pity for Zeke. Throughout the episode, Zeke slowly became aware of Eren’s true nature, and the true feelings of his father. Watching Zeke finally being hugged by his father and accepting his love for him was truly heart-breaking.

Grisha Yeager’s character was finally unvilified with this episode, and many fans hailed his new character arc as one of the best in the series. The episode showed that Grisha truly cared about his sons, and that he regretted pushing such a heavy burden onto Zeke.

Much praise went towards MAPPA’s animation aand direction. MAPPA has truly redeemed itself from the backlash that it received for Attack on Titan final season's part 1, and continued to do so in this episode as well.





Eren's menacing presence in this scene, added to Yuki Kaji's bone-chilling voice acting, not only elevated the source material, it was also more frightening than many villains out there holy shit. The sinister vibes he gave made the grand reveal all the more epic!

Attack on Titan final season brought praises for the voice acting. Both Yuki Kaji and Takehito Koyasu have been celebrated for their portrayals of Eren and Zeke, respectively. Yuki Kaji was especially praised for his bone-chilling acting during the chapel scene.

However, an equal amount of praise went to Hiroshi Tsuchida for the portrayal of Grisha Yeager in this episode, especially during his breakdown after he slaughtered the Reiss family.

Man straight up paused the story just to watch himself wrap a scarf around Mikasa.

Of course, the fact that Eren stopped to look at his younger self wrap the famous scarf around Mikasa in the past did not escape anyone’s notice either.

In conclusion

The preview of episode 5 of Attack on Titan final season's part 2 (episode 80 overall) has generated a great deal of excitement amongst fans. With its title being complementary to the title of the very first episode of Attack on Titan, anticipation is high for its release.

