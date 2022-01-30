Why Grisha Yeager and Frieda Reiss is an integral part of Eren and Zeke’s journey in Attack on Titan final season Part 2

According to the preview shown at the end of Episode 3, the next episode of Attack on Titan Final season Part 2 is set to feature a revelation to the Yeager brothers, Zeke and Eren.

What sort of truth it is and how it will be revealed had not been disclosed in the anime. However, what has been foreshadowed is the involvement of Grisha Yeager and Frieda Reiss.

How Grisha Yeager and Frieda Reiss will take center stage in Attack on Titan Final season Part 2 Episode 4

part2 #attackontitan Here’s a breakdown of Eren’s memories that were animated. There’s one I’m not sure of bc it’s hard to see it. But hopefully this helps! #AttackonTitanFinalSeason part2 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason Here’s a breakdown of Eren’s memories that were animated. There’s one I’m not sure of bc it’s hard to see it. But hopefully this helps!#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #attackontitan https://t.co/tXfLj9zCgg

In the third episode of Attack on Titan Final season Part 2, between getting shot and arriving at the World of the Paths, Eren sees several visions in a scene known as the Memory Shards. In the anime adaptation, Eren goes through visions of the past and the future. The paths work as a bridge, which presents even the memories of a person from the future as a lived experience.

Grisha and Frieda in the Memory Shards

In the Memory Shards, Eren sees Frieda brushing her hair in a mirror, which is likely a memory from Frieda herself while she possessed the Founding Titan. Later, Frieda appears once again along with the Reiss family, and this time, it is a memory from Grisha when he attacked them in the chapel. Immediately, a memory of Grisha despairing and screaming follows, but it is unclear whose memory it is.

The truth of the brothers

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki Attack on Titan Episode 79 Preview Attack on Titan Episode 79 Preview https://t.co/mGqHViTmfy

In the preview for Episode 4 of Attack on Titan final season Part 2, it is clearly stated that the brothers journey somewhere and are presented with a truth. This truth revolves around their father, as evidenced by the appearance of the photograph of Grisha and his first family. This is the same photograph that Eren found after they finally broke into the basement of his house in Shiganshina.

Frieda Reiss's appearence

All questions will be answered. All of



79 - Memories of the future

80 - From you 2000 yrs ago



#AttackonTitanFinalSeason Eren in the paths. Two of the most dope episodes are coming.🤟All questions will be answered. All of #AttackOnTitan will be cleared.🧐79 - Memories of the future80 - From you 2000 yrs ago #AttackonTitanFinalSeason part2 Eren in the paths. Two of the most dope episodes are coming.🤟All questions will be answered. All of #AttackOnTitan will be cleared.🧐79 - Memories of the future80 - From you 2000 yrs ago#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/w5bYczTVnF

The preview immediately moves on to Frieda Reiss, specifically from when she and her family were attacked by Grisha inside the chapel. Frieda’s expression and the implication that there is hidden truth foreshadows that Grisha’s attack on the Reiss Family did not happen the way Eren had thought it did from seeing Grisha’s memories.

What we can infer from the Attack on Titan anime so far

The most logical conclusion is that Zeke and Eren revisit Grisha’s memory together and learn of a new truth, different from the one they have been told. Perhaps a new side of Grisha’s massacre of the Reiss family will be shown. As the last holder of the Founding Titan, and the last king inside the walls before Rod Reiss, Frieda had a connection to both Eren and Zeke, and this journey looks set to exploit that.

If Eren was to revisit Grisha’s memories with Zeke in tow, then Zeke would no longer have the misconception that all his father cared about was his mission. The diary, and the photograph in particular, are proof that Grisha did not forget or blame Zeke. The point being, in Zeke’s current mental state — freshly betrayed by Eren and even more recently having acquired the powers of the Founding Titan — this paradigm shift can produce a catastrophic result.

Speaking of the Founding Titan, while Zeke carries the Royal blood, Eren is still in physical possession of the Founding Titan. Therefore, while they may share the powers of the Founding Titan from Zeke forcibly touching their heads, it will not belong to just one of them without some outside interference. Zeke clearly believes this interference to be Ymir Fritz, although he thinks it to be in his favor.

Final thoughts

The key thing to remember, without spoiling anything from the Attack on Titan manga, is that without Frieda Reiss’s death, neither Zeke nor Eren could have inherited the powers of the Founding Titan. Grisha, as the link between the brothers, and Frieda, as the key to their power, are two important figures in the brother’s journey to the point where they currently stand.

Memories of the future



Grisha, Zeke & Eren.



#AttackOnTitan #shingeki We’re about to witness one of the best dynamics in AoT in the upcoming Episode:Memories of the futureGrisha, Zeke & Eren. We’re about to witness one of the best dynamics in AoT in the upcoming Episode: Memories of the futureGrisha, Zeke & Eren.#AttackOnTitan #shingeki https://t.co/NudQc9jNM1

Considering that the chapel is the only place where Frieda and Grisha interact in Attack on Titan, and since it has been so prominently featured in the preview, this is where lies the truth that the brothers have to unearth.

