Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2: Positions of All Nine Titans Explained

The Nine Titans are the central part of Attack on Titan, and continue that way in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. Throughout the 4 seasons they have changed hands, shifters, and alliances. Before Attack on Titan Final Season: Part 2 airs in December, here is a list of their current shifters and allegiances.

The Founding Titan

Frieda Reiss's Founding Titan (Image Credit: Wit Studio)

The Founding Titan is by far the most important Titan. It can control and alter the All Pure Titans, as well as all subjects of Ymir, provided the it is inherited by a person of royal blood. Alternatively, the shifter can be connected to a Pure Titan of royal blood at the time of using the Founding Titan’s power.

The Founding Titan belonged to the royal Reiss family of Paradis, before Grisha Yeager stole it. Eren Yeager inherited it after eating his father and it remains in his possession through Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.

The Attack Titan

Eren Yeager's Attack Titan (Image Credit: Wit Studio)

The Attack Titan is a very adaptable fighter, and it can receive memories from both past and future inheritors. It was given to Eren Kruger, an Eldian from Marley, who gave it up to Grisha Yeager.

Grisha, after holding it for 13 years, gave it up to Eren together with the Founding Titan, who has held it since and continues to do so in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. Interestingly, Eren's Attack Titan looks similar to Frieda Reiss's Founding Titan.

The Armored Titan

Reiner Braun's Armored Titan (Image Credit: Wit Studio)

The Armored Titan is primarily a fighter Titan. It is covered by hardened, armor-like skin, except in key areas necessary for movement. It can also harden its limbs into sharper claws meant for climbing.

Reiner Braun inherited it as part of the Marley Warrior Program. While Reiner is allied with Marley, he is nearing his 13 year mark as he has used the Armored Titan for 11 years.

The Beast Titan

The Beast Titan can take on the physical characteristics of different animals depending on the shifter. It remains in Zeke Yeager’s possession in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 as part of the Marley Warrior Program.

Zeke’s Beast Titan takes the form of an ape, and has several characteristics that are unique to him, such as partial hardening and ability to speak. This is because of him possessing royal blood.

Ingesting Zeke’s spinal fluid can turn any Eldian into a pure Titan upon the former's Call, but this is similar to the power of the founding Titan. Zeke can only use it instead of Eren because of his blood. Zeke, with his Beast Titan, is seemingly allied with Eren Yeager and the Yeagerists.

The Cart Titan

One of the two quadrupedal names, the Cart Titan can transform innumerable times in rapid succession, and can stay transformed for prolonged period of time. It is as fast as the Jaw Titan, and can carry people or things inside it.

The Cart Titan was given to Piek Fingers as part of the Marley Warrior Program, and remains in her possession in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. Piek is currently allied with Marley.

The Colossus Titan

The Colossus Titan is the largest of all Titans at 60 feet, and can emit jets of steam from its body by transforming its muscle mass until nothing but its skeletal structure remains.

It belonged to Bertolt Hoover as part of the Marley Warrior Program, before it was taken from him in season 3 by Armin Arlert, who holds it in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.

The Female Titan

The Female Titan can harden parts of its skin and even its entire body. It can summon pure Titans with its scream, who devour its body upon arrival. It belongs to Annie Leonhart as part of the Marley Warrior Program, who remains in her hardened Titan skin casing in Attack on Titan Final Sason Part 2.

The Jaw Titan

One of the two Titans who move on four limbs, the Jaw Titan is the fastest of the nine selections, with its teeth being able to tear through anything, even the unbreakable hardened Titan skin.

As revealed in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1, the Jaw Titan was inherited by Marcel Galliard as part of the Marley Warrior Program. While traveling to Paradis, in an effort to protect Reiner, Marcel was eaten by Ymir’s pure Titan, who then inherited the Jaw Titan.

Later, after returning to Marley, Ymir hands the Jaw Titan to Marcel’s brother Porco, who is still holding it in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 as part of the Marleyan force.

The War Hammer Titan

The War Hammer Titan can materialize anything from its hardened flesh but it has to be used sparingly. The only Titan that can operate while its user is removed from its nape, it can be controlled from afar through a cable of Titan flesh while the user remains hidden within a hardened crystal casing similar to Annie’s.

The War Hammer Titan belonged to Lara Tybur, Willy Tybur’s little sister.

