The last season of Attack on Titan brought a lot of surprises for the fandom, and with that, a question: Why does Eren want to destroy the world? The fandom seems to have debated this a lot.
The question, for some, seems to have risen out of nowhere as in the last season of Attack on Titan, fans witnessed Eren in a completely new light.
The protagonist of the show once seemed to have slowly turned over to the dark side. So, the question arose and with it a lot of debates. Here is what they seem to think of this matter.
Why does Eren want to destroy the world?
1) It is a natural progression of Eren's hatred towards the Titans
After last season, fans took to stating their views on this matter on Quora, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. While some state that they saw this coming as all Eren ever wanted to do was liberate his people.
However, he learned that there is humanity beyond the walls. This knowledge also came with a terrible understanding that they seem to be the main reason for their suffering.
According to popular opinion, he seemed to have come to the conclusion that they will never be free as long as the others are around. It was also felt that Zeke's words influenced Eren a lot in this matter as the plan of Rumbling is something that they created together.
2) Eren is an unlikely hero
However, some other fans stated that it might not be that Eren wants to destroy the world, but it is something he has to do. This is again, along the lines of his dream of freedom. After becoming a Titan, Eren already knows that he does not have much time left.
So, according to viewers, it seems that he wants to become a villain so that his friends are forced to eliminate him. This, in turn, might end up turning them into the heroes of humanity and stop the world from seeing Paradis Island or Eldians as threats.
Fans are eagerly waiting for answers to their questions. Thankfully, they will soon witness Eren's last act of retribution. The last season of Attack on Titan arrives on 9 January 2022.