The last season of Attack on Titan brought a lot of surprises for the fandom, and with that, a question: Why does Eren want to destroy the world? The fandom seems to have debated this a lot.

The question, for some, seems to have risen out of nowhere as in the last season of Attack on Titan, fans witnessed Eren in a completely new light.

The protagonist of the show once seemed to have slowly turned over to the dark side. So, the question arose and with it a lot of debates. Here is what they seem to think of this matter.

Why does Eren want to destroy the world?

1) It is a natural progression of Eren's hatred towards the Titans

Toonami Faithful @ToonamiNews Eren: "Across the sea, is our enemies. If we killed them all, will we finally be free?" #AttackOnTitan on Toonami Eren: "Across the sea, is our enemies. If we killed them all, will we finally be free?" #AttackOnTitan on Toonami https://t.co/oATzqDv4b2

After last season, fans took to stating their views on this matter on Quora, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. While some state that they saw this coming as all Eren ever wanted to do was liberate his people.

However, he learned that there is humanity beyond the walls. This knowledge also came with a terrible understanding that they seem to be the main reason for their suffering.

According to popular opinion, he seemed to have come to the conclusion that they will never be free as long as the others are around. It was also felt that Zeke's words influenced Eren a lot in this matter as the plan of Rumbling is something that they created together.

2) Eren is an unlikely hero

Arenvious 🍉 @arenvious This is what made Eren the compelling human character that I loved. He is evidently lamenting the Rumbling’s ramifications, but he must keep moving forward to achieve his goals.



Humanity’s hatred of Paradis forced him; if this the only way to guarantee the safety of his (...) This is what made Eren the compelling human character that I loved. He is evidently lamenting the Rumbling’s ramifications, but he must keep moving forward to achieve his goals.Humanity’s hatred of Paradis forced him; if this the only way to guarantee the safety of his (...)

Arenvious 🍉 @arenvious home and end the cycle of violence, the he is willing to do it. Does this sound like a genocidal maniac who wants to destroy the world for no reason? No, yet many people debate and accuse other because of wanting that version of Eren. home and end the cycle of violence, the he is willing to do it. Does this sound like a genocidal maniac who wants to destroy the world for no reason? No, yet many people debate and accuse other because of wanting that version of Eren.

However, some other fans stated that it might not be that Eren wants to destroy the world, but it is something he has to do. This is again, along the lines of his dream of freedom. After becoming a Titan, Eren already knows that he does not have much time left.

So, according to viewers, it seems that he wants to become a villain so that his friends are forced to eliminate him. This, in turn, might end up turning them into the heroes of humanity and stop the world from seeing Paradis Island or Eldians as threats.

Paolo 🇮🇹 @BlastITA_ Eren using the wall titans to destroy the world is starting to feel too straight forward and predictable.



I wonder if Isayama is hiding us something..



And what Armin discovered while thinking about Eren in the ocean scene, has Eren said something else we don't actually know? Eren using the wall titans to destroy the world is starting to feel too straight forward and predictable.I wonder if Isayama is hiding us something..And what Armin discovered while thinking about Eren in the ocean scene, has Eren said something else we don't actually know? https://t.co/MS6pOJeFuT

Fans are eagerly waiting for answers to their questions. Thankfully, they will soon witness Eren's last act of retribution. The last season of Attack on Titan arrives on 9 January 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul