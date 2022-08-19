One Punch Man Season 3: Expected release date, What to expect, and more

The entire One Punch Man community is delighted to know that their favorite series is getting a third season. The announcement was made on the series’ official website on August 18, 2022, and they also mentioned that the third season had entered its production phase. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates about the upcoming season.

One Punch Man has enough content for two more seasons to be adapted. The manga has made some considerable progress, and the upcoming season will be animating one of the best story arcs in the series. Let’s take a look at the announcements made, the release dates for the previous seasons, and understand if we can predict a possible release window for the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: The last section of this article contains major spoilers from the manga. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in the article unless otherwise stated.

One Punch Man season 3 announcement, key visual and expected release window

One Punch Man’s official page on Twitter had announced the third season being in production. The tweet also had a link to the website, which made the same announcement as well. The first season of the series was announced way back in March 2015, and the first episode aired a few months later, sometime in October 2015. The second season was announced in 2016, but the first episode was released later in 2019. However, an announcement was made in September 2017, stating that the second season was having a change in the studio as well as the director.

Assuming no such situation arises while making the third season, fans can expect this series to be released sometime in September 2023. As this year progresses, fans can check the official website and the r/OnePunchMan subreddit for more information.

What to expect in One Punch Man season 3?

Given that the previous two seasons had only 12 episodes, it’s highly likely that this season will also follow the same. The first season covered about 41 chapters, and the second season covered about 43 chapters. The upcoming season will continue the Monsters Association arc starting with chapter 85, but it will not conclude there. This is because the latest chapter has ended with the aforementioned arc, and the third season will not adapt 87 chapters unless it features 24 episodes.

The main focus of this season will be Garou. The monsters from the Monsters Association wreak havoc and the heroes plan on invading their hideout as well. Some of the heroes who were introduced earlier will be receiving some screen time to display their powers. That being said, other heroes like Zombieman will also be introduced this season. The leader of the Monsters Association, Orochi, will also make his debut in the upcoming season.

It’s highly likely that One Punch Man season 3 will end with adapting chapter 138. This is because the unknown entity, God, will be introduced in the series. This will give the series a perfect opportunity to have a better conclusion compared to season 2 and end it with a major cliffhanger. Assuming the series decides to adapt the entirety of Monsters Association arc and have 24 episodes, it will feature a ton of fights, including Garou vs Bang and Garou vs Saitama.

Stay tuned for more updates with respect to season 3 of the series as 2022 progresses.

