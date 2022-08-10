One Punch Man: Is Saitama even stronger than he appeared so far?

Saitama’s strength has been the topic of discussion among fans ever since One Punch Man made its debut. The Caped Baldy has always been compared to characters like Goku from the Dragon Ball series. However, fans want to know if Saitama has now become stronger than he used to be in the series.

Many heroes across numerous shonen series usually stagnate until a training arc is introduced for the character to become stronger than before. However, One Punch Man doesn’t usually adhere to the typical shonen tropes and this is the case with Saitama as well.

While there seems to be no doubt that Saitama has become stronger since he was first introduced in the series, let’s see how far he has progressed.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man: Assessing Saitama’s strength and comparing it to his power levels in the past

Saitama has never really shown us his true potential in the series. However, he came close to that by displaying his power during the fight against Garou after the Hero Hunter received his powers from this unknown entity called God. This gave Garou the ability to understand the flow of all the energy and forces in the universe.

In that fight, there is no doubt that he pushed Saitama to become serious. Not just that, but Garou also survived a barrage of Serious Punches and other moves from his Serious Series.

This showed just how strong Garou was in comparison to other villains in One Punch Man. Their fight on Io continued for a long time until Saitama’s Serious Series: Serious Sneeze shot them into space.

Garou attempted to use his portal to teleport Saitama into the sun in order to kill him. However, Saitama was able to break the wind and wound up behind Garou and took him down.

Garou realized the error in his ways and even taught Saitama how to travel back in time, which the Caped Baldy perfected in the first try.

Despite all of these impressive feats, there were two things in chapter 168 that confirmed Saitama’s growth in One Punch Man. The first point is that Saitama has limitless potential as a fighter in the series.

The second thing that the narrator and Garou confirmed was that Saitama was constantly growing and his combat abilities improved every day. Garou realized this because it was the first time someone was actually able to keep up with Saitama and drew out a good chunk of his potential.

There is no doubt that Saitama is far stronger than he appears to be because of his limitless potential and his ability to constantly grow as a fighter. Having the ability to travel back in time would make him the most broken character in One Punch Man.

However, given the nature of One Punch Man and Saitama’s careless attitude, it wasn’t surprising to see that he completely forgot how to travel back in time. Despite this, he still happens to be one of the strongest characters in the series without a shred of doubt.

