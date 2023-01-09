Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Adapted from Makoto Yukimura's manga of the same name, Vinland Saga is arguably one of the best new-generation anime series. The previous season of the series followed Thorfinn as he aimed to assassinate Askeladd, the person who killed his father. However, as the story progressed, viewers witnessed Thorfinn grow beyond this initial focus on vengeance.

The second season of the MAPPA series has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the first season concluded. The wait is now over because the premiere of Vinland Saga season 2 is scheduled for January 9, 2023. The anime will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll for everyone to stream. As such, this article will reveal all of the pertinent information that fans need to know about the season 2 premiere of Vinland Saga.

As per the manga, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1 will cover the events of the Slave arc

Release date and time

The winter anime season has already begun, and one of the good news that awaits Vinland Saga fans is that the premiering episode of the show's second season will be released this Monday, January 9, at 24:30 JST. As it happens, the episode's release date and time will differ across time zones.

The first episode of season 2 will be available at the following times in the following time zones and regions:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 am (Monday, January 9, 2023)

Central Standard Time: 9.30 am (Monday, January 9, 2023)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 am (Monday, January 9, 2023)

British Standard Time: 3.30 pm (Monday, January 9, 2023)

Central European Time: 4.30 pm (Monday, January 9, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm (Monday, January 9, 2023)

Philippine Standard Time: 11.30 pm (Monday, January 9, 2023)

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am (Tuesday, January 10, 2023)

Where to watch Vinland Saga season 2?

Thorfinn, as seen in the season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Japan will get to see the upcoming installment of Vinland Saga before the rest of the globe. The first episode of season 2 will first air on Japanese television networks such as TOKYO MX, BS11, and Gifu Broadcasting. Following this, it will make its debut AT-X at 8 o'clock,.

For the rest of the world, the highly anticipated anime series will be broadcast globally on Netflix. Moreover, season 2 will also be available on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the countries under CIS.

What to expect from season 2 episode 1?

Thorfinn and Einar, as seen in the season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Season 2 of Vinland Saga will adapt the Slave arc and follow Thorfinn in his new life in Jutland, Denmark. After Canute killed Askeladd, the protagonist had already lost his sense of purpose in life. Moreover, as the first season's finale suggested, he thinks back on his life up to this point and contemplates about what comes beyond. As a result, it is anticipated that the series will spend a significant amount of time exploring Thorfinn's history and focusing on his period of involvement with Askeladd.

This implies that since Thorfinn was sold into slavery and given to the landowner Ketil, the show will probably introduce viewers to his new life and surroundings. According to the Slave arc of the manga, he is bought alongside Einar, as another Northern Englishman will be charged with tending the fields and gathering the crops.

What happened previously

NuzeroN @NuzeroN

Rating (MASTERPIECE)



Once in a great while you run into a show like this, a show that has everything. Excellent storyline, fantastic writing and the best possible ending. Its hard to find anything wrong with this work of art.

#vinlandsaga #netflix Vinland Saga Season 1Rating(MASTERPIECE)Once in a great while you run into a show like this, a show that has everything. Excellent storyline, fantastic writing and the best possible ending. Its hard to find anything wrong with this work of art. Vinland Saga Season 1Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️(MASTERPIECE)Once in a great while you run into a show like this, a show that has everything. Excellent storyline, fantastic writing and the best possible ending. Its hard to find anything wrong with this work of art.#vinlandsaga #netflix https://t.co/23VHo85rgD

With an excellent depiction of the Viking culture, the first season of Vinland Saga focused on Thorfinn's quest to find Askeladd, the man who killed his father when he was only five years old.

Askeladd ultimately perished at the hands of Canute, taking away Thorfinn's reason for existing and what had kept him going up until this point. However, as the protagonist battled Canute, he ultimately got captured. Although the season began as a quest for vengeance, it somehow transformed into the protagonist's journey of self-discovery.

Poll : 0 votes