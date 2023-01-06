Vinland Saga season 2 is one of the most awaited sequels of 2023. The second installment will resume the story of Thorfinn, who has become an enslaved person on Ketil’s farm. Thorfinn will meet Einar, a formerly enslaved person who will eventually become his close friend.

Twin Engine, one of the companies that produced Vinland Saga, has psyched fans by announcing the ultimate Viking crossover between Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga and Robert Eggers’ The Northman. As per Twin Engine, the collaboration is due to the stark similarities between the storyline, where the protagonists have set off on a vengeful path of avenging their father’s death.

Vinland Saga x The Northman gets a special video involving Thorfinn and Canute’s voice actors

The commemorative key visual (Image via Twin Engine)

The official YouTube channel of Parco Movies dropped a special video that opened with Thorfinn (Yuto Uemura), the protagonist of the Vinland Saga, challenging his father’s murderer Askeladd (Naoya Uchida). Later in the video, footage from The Northman trailer was played where the narrators Yuto and Naoya engage in dialog and collate the circumstances of Vinland Saga with The Northman.

Yuto and Naoya have surprised Vinland Saga fans by showing how Amleth, the Viking prince in The Northman, has set out to avenge his father’s death by eliminating Fjölnir the Brotherless, and anyone who stands in his way. The Northman will be released on January 20, 2023, in Japan.

Vinland Saga season 2 will start broadcasting on Tokyo MX, Gifu Broadcasting, BS11, and other popular channels in Japan on January 9, 2023, at 12.30 am JST (10.30 am EST). Fans worldwide, excluding China, can catch the latest episodes of the series exclusively on Netflix, one of the most popular streaming giants around the globe.

Crunchyroll will also be streaming the series' second installment worldwide. Despite excluding Asia, Crunchyroll still includes a few countries like the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to stream the series' season 2.

In May 2021, Sentai Filmworks acquired exclusive home video distribution rights for the series with a new translation and an English dub. The distribution company released the series in both standard and collector editions. Here’s how Sentai Filmworks describes the plot of the series:

"Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad."

It continues:

"With nothing left to him to save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slews his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war."

All 24 episodes of the first season have been made available on the anime's official YouTube channel to commemorate the release of the second season. The series will be available for a limited period from January 3 to 9, 2023. Unfortunately, only a handful of regions have access to the offer.

