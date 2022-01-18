AMC Networks goes all-in on anime with Sentai acquisition

MC Networks (formerly known as American Movie Classics, or AMC) has hedged its bets on anime by purchasing big-time distributor Sentai. The deal will more than likely help the company compete with the biggest streaming services in the business.

Due to the way media consumption has been trending (exacerbated by the pandemic), streaming is in the midst of an arms race. Considering the extent to which media companies have been pouring money and bandwidth into the anime industry, they're going to need all the help they can get.

AMC's acquisition of Sentai proves that anime is booming around the world

A little over a year ago, Sony announced that it had scooped up anime streaming giant Crunchyroll and paired it with the venerable studio Funimation. AT&T let go of Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion to cover debts accrued during its mostly failed venture into the streaming wars.

The move was meant to keep Sony on the frontlines of competition against giants like Netflix and Disney, who are also dedicating big money to streaming and VOD anime.

Netflix is currently one of the go-to destinations for anime series and films, including Demon Slayer, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Bleach, Death Note, and One Piece.

Disney recently released a nine-part anthology anime series of Star Wars, one of its biggest and most popular properties. With these moves, both services rocketed to head of the class when it comes to anime streaming.

AMC now owns anime streaming service HIDIVE

Anime streaming is a crazily competitive field. (Image via Digital Fox)

AMC Networks has now added ammunition in the form of anime distributor Sentai in a deal with the Cool Japan Fund Investment Group. Under the takeover, AMC will now possess the already-established anime streaming service HIDIVE to bolster its whole stable of streaming apps and services.

Along with HIDIVE, the deal adds SentaiFilmworks.com (e-commerce), Anime Network (SVOD), and Sentai Studios (studio services).

Sentai 💚 @SentaiFilmworks Us, patiently waiting for the new Haikyu Season 4 dub... Us, patiently waiting for the new Haikyu Season 4 dub... 👀 https://t.co/lqbIBY1OFg

The official press release from the takeover said:

"AMC Networks, the global leader in targeted streaming, has forecast its targeted streaming portfolio will have exceeded nine million paid subscribers by year-end 2021, with 20-25 million paid subscribers by 2025."

The company already has specialty channels, including a 'Plus' version, an 'international' version, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC, IFC Films, BBC America, WE TV, and ALLBLK. With HIDIVE, they are positioning themselves as contenders when it comes to anime streaming and proving that anime is a worldwide force of media.

Subscribers will soon be able to binge shows like Clannad, Haikyu!!, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax!, and HIDIVE series such as Ahiru No Sora, Bloom into You, and The Big O.

If fans are interested in checking it out before the change-over, they can sign up for a free 14-day trial right now.

HIDIVE 💙 @HIDIVEofficial Hestia wishes you a happy Friday! Hestia wishes you a happy Friday! ⭐ https://t.co/fJM0Wy9vtA

No details have emerged from the deal, but it makes sense that it would be somewhere in the ballpark of the Sony/Crunchyroll deal. If so, it's proof that anime is a multi-billion dollar industry and not going anywhere anytime soon.

