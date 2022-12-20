Vinland Saga season 2 releases a new trailer and the ending theme song

Vinland Saga fans are over the moon as MAPPA recently dropped a new theme song-centric trailer for the anime's second season.

The previewed theme song Without Love by LMYK has been announced to serve as the ending theme song for the upcoming season. MAPPA has also revealed that the new trailer comprises scene cuts from episode 1.

The production house also surprised fans by disclosing additional details of the preview episode. The first episode, titled Slaves, will tell the story of Einar, a young man from northern England whose life turns upside down when a Viking raid destroys his farming village.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1 will air on January 9, 2023

Vinland Saga is set to be released in Japan on January 9, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and Gifu Broadcasting at 12.30 am JST (10.30 am EST). Netflix will be streaming the second season on its platform worldwide, excluding China.

Since licensing the sequel, Crunchyroll has also announced streaming the anime worldwide. Although Crunchyroll has excluded Asia from its list, a few countries like the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, will still be able to watch the latest episodes of Vinland Saga season 2.

Yūto Uemura (Thorfinn), Kensho Ono (Canute), Akio Ohtsuka (Thorkell), and Youji Ueda (Ericson) will be reprising their roles in season 2.

Here is a list of cast members who will be playing the recently revealed characters in season 2:

Einar: Shunsuke Takeuchi (Brawler in Akudama Drive; Makoto Suzuki in Tokyo Revengers; Nagisa Akutsu in Ao Ashi)

Arnheid: Mayumi Sako (Saki Tachibana in Persona: Trinity Soul; Isabella Muller in Great Pretender; Rikka Sakuragawa in In/Spectre)

Snake: Fuminori Komatsu (Jean-Pierre Polnareff: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure; Meisuke Oozumi in Detective Conan; Takeuchi in A Silent Voice)

Olmar: Yuu Hayashi (Majirou “Mikey” Sano in Tokyo Revengers; Ryuunosuke Tanaka in Haikyuu!!; Michizou Tachihara in Bungou Stray Dogs)

Thorgil: Taiten Kusunoki (Leonardo Burns in Fire Force; Antonio Lopez in Tiger & Bunny; Heihachi Mishima in Tekken: Bloodline)

Ketil: Hideaki Tezuka (Kurisu Kyoji O'Brien in Psycho-Pass; Darius Zackly in Attack on Titan; A in Naruto)

Sverkel: Mugihito (Kaseki in Dr. Stone; Nelson in The Eminence in Shadow; Juzen Jiraibou in Shinobi no Ittoki)

Vinland Saga’s official synopsis and more about the manga series

Here’s how Sentai Filmworks describes the plot of the series:

"Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad."

It continues:

"With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war."

Makoto Yukimura’s historical-adventure anime series, Vinland Saga, was first serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine before moving to the Monthly Afternoon imprint.

As of May 23, 2022, the chapters of the manga series have been collected into 26 tankobon volumes. As of August 2022, the manga series had over 7 million copies in circulation worldwide.

