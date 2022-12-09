Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1 will be broadcast on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12.30 am JST. The anime will be available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The previous season of Vinland Saga followed Thorfinn as he proceeded with his goal to kill Askeladd, the man who murdered his father.

The series' protagonist was about five years old when he witnessed his father's death at the hands of Askeladd and his men and has since followed them into their plundering pirate life. However, Thorfinn does not get to avenge his father, as Askeladd gets killed at the hands of Canute. With his objective lost, he attacked Canute as a punishment for which he was enslaved.

Thorfinn is set to befriend Einar in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1

Release date, time, and where to watch

Thorfinn and Einar as seen in Vinland season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1 will be released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12.30 am JST. The release date and time of the episode will vary across different time zones. However, most international fans will be able to stream the episode on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Episode 1 of the series' second season will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 am, Monday, January 9

Central Standard Time: 9.30 am, Monday, January 9

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 am, Monday, January 9

British Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Monday, January 9

Central European Time: 4.30 pm, Monday, January 9

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, January 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Monday, January 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, January 10

Einar as seen in Vinland season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1 will be first broadcast on Japanese television networks such as TOKYO MX, BS11, and Gifu Broadcasting. Following this, it will premiere on AT-X at 8 pm on the same day.

The anime will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is set to stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Meanwhile, the schedule and locations for Netflix are yet to be unveiled.

What to expect from Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1?

Thorfinn and Einar as seen in Vinland season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1 will likely introduce fans to Thorfinn's new life and surroundings as he was enslaved and sold to the landowner Ketil. He purchased both Thorfinn and another Northern Englishman, Einar, both of whom are set to be tasked with cultivating the fields and harvesting the crops, which they will soon get the hang of.

The forthcoming season is set to adapt the Slave arc, as it will follow Thorfinn in his new life in Jutland, Denmark, since he had already lost his purpose in life with Canute killing Askeladd.

Young Thorfinn as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Thorfinn wanted to kill Askeladd himself for murdering his father, but the opportunity was stripped away from him, which caused him to be left ambitionless. He is now quite dejected with his new life as he will even start wondering why he is alive and does anything good that comes from living.

The protagonist, having befriended Einar, is about to force him to face all the sins he has committed as he tries to find meaning in his life. Meanwhile, fans could even catch a glimpse of Canute, who becomes the King of England and initiates his attempts to extend his territory.

