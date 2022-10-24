Vinland Saga Season 2 release date and trailer officially revealed

Vinland Saga Season 2 will premiere on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 24:30 JST, according to Twin Engine. The official website for the Vinland Saga anime series has also released the latest trailer for the forthcoming second season, which introduces Anonyomouz's new opening theme River.

Vinland Saga is based on Makoto Yukimura's 2019 manga series. It tells the story of Thorfinn, a young Viking who seeks to confront Askeladd, the murderer of his father. The first season only covered the first chapter of the ongoing manga series, and much of the story has yet to be adapted.

Details of broadcast and streaming

Vinland Saga season 2 will premiere on Tokyo MX, BS, AT-X, and other channels on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 24:30 JST. It will also be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll for streaming.

Crunchyroll has announced that Vinland Saga Season 2 will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS as it airs. Netflix plans to stream the new season in order, though the schedule is still being finalized and may vary depending on region.

What to expect in the new season?

Askeladd as seen in the anime (Image via Makoto Yukimura/Kodansha/Wit Studio/Mappa)

Season 1 ended with such a shocking twist that fans are giddy with anticipation for what comes next.

While the manga continued to release new chapters, the anime took a break. The anime is finally returning with a new season, which is expected to adapt the manga's high-octane Ketil's Farm arc.

Given the shocking ending to the first season, as well as the excitement of seeing one of the manga's best arcs adapted, it's no surprise that fans are looking forward to the second season.

Production and staff details

Thorfinn as seen in the anime (Image via Makoto Yukimura/Kodansha/Wit Studio/Mappa)

While Wit Studio animated the first season of the series, MAPPA, a popular studio known for its brilliant animation, has taken over for season 2. MAPPA is well-known for titles such as Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man.

The cast for Vinland Saga season 2 will include Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn Thordarson, Fuminori Komatsu as Snake, Akio Ohtsuka as Thorkell, Kensho Ono as Canute, Mayumi Sako as Arnheid, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar, Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgill, and Yuu Hayashi as Olmar.

Shuhei Yabuta is the season's director, Hiroshi Seko is the series composer, Abiru Takahiro is the character designer and animation director, Yusuke Takeda is the art director, Yuki Kawashita is the photography director, Satoshi Hashimoto and Minori Nishita are the color designers, Yutaka Yamada is the music composer, and Kouhei Ogawa is the 3DCG director.

Makoto Yukimura original manga series is currently published in Japan in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine. The manga series is published in English in North America by Kodansha USA.

