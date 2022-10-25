Vinland Saga Season 2 trailer, explained

Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga is set to return to our screens with its second season, scheduled to be released on January 9, 2023, nearly three-and-a-half years after the first season premiered.

As is evident from the show's trailer that came out on October 24, the upcoming installment will witness Thorfinn taking on new challenges. The anime's opening song, River, was also revealed in the trailer. Sung by Anonymouz, the track seems to be ideal for capturing the essence of Thorfinn's new life.

Vinland Saga season 2 will air on TOKYO MX, BS11, and Gifu. Later, it will also air on AT-X. As for streaming platforms, the anime is set to be released on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Vinland Saga season 2 trailer reveals Thorfinn's fate

The new season will be adapting the Slave Arc, and is set to take place in Jutland, Denmark.

After landowner Ketil purchases Thorfinn as a slave to work on his farm, the latter is paired up with a man from Northern England named Einar. Together, they are made responsible for cultivating the fields and harvesting the crops. The two men soon get acclimated to this life.

The trailer then progresses further into showing the conflict set to arrive in Vinland Saga season 2, with Ketil's guards not allowing the slaves to work in peace. The trailer also has glimpses of Snake, one of Ketil's guards.

Thorfinn as seen in the Vinland Saga season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

However, what is most striking is the sense of dejection that encapsulates the trailer. Without any real purpose in life, Thorfinn can be seen wondering why he is even alive:

"Are we alive because we don't want to die? Does something good come of living?"

Ever since Thorfinn was unable to achieve his goal of killing Askeladd, he feels that his life has been rendered meaningless. Thorfinn's father Thors was killed by Askeladd. Thorfinn, therefore, wanted to slay Askeladd. However, the opportunity to do so was stripped off from him in season 1, leaving him ambitionless.

Einar as seen in the Vinland Saga season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Fortunately, Einar, Thorfinn's new friend, can be seen making attempts to pick him back up. Together, they work towards their freedom, as being with Einar helps Thorfinn reflect upon his past.

The trailer even showed viewers a glimpse of Askeladd, hinting that, even after his death, Askeladd will play a vital role in Thorfinn's actions, most probably impacting the way he fights.

Estrid as seen in the Vinland Saga season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

On the other hand, King Canute, now the King of England, is seen trying to expand his territory of "the promised land." However, Canute's sister, Estrid, points out that the expansion seems to be causing her brother a lot of pain. Perhaps the weight of being the ruler of a kingdom as big as England has started to weigh him down.

At one point, he says:

"What king in this world can rule without power?"

Arnheid as seen in the Vinland Saga season 2 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

The trailer then shows glimpses of the other characters that are set to feature in the new season. Notable among them are Olmar, son of Ketil, and Arnheid, another slave of Ketil, who also acts as his concubine.

The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one, as it will feature the weak standing up against the strong.

Vinland Saga season 2 arrives on January 9, 2023.

