Vinland Saga Season 2: Release Window, Where to watch, Trailer & Studio details

Vinland Saga fans are in for a treat as the series confirmed that a second season was in the works. Fans are elated as they get to witness Thorkinn’s journey once again. The first season was well-received and fans especially loved the pacing of the series. It will be interesting to see what Thors’ son will achieve over the next set of episodes.

This article will provide the release window, trailer, studio, cast, and staff responsible for Vinland Saga Season 2.

Vinland Saga Season 2 details

Release Window, studio, and where to watch

The exact release date is yet to be revealed but Vinland Saga Season 2 will be released sometime in January 2023. This official announcement was made in June 2022. Along with this, fans also had access to the trailer which revealed an important piece of information. Fans are aware that it was Wit Studio that animated the first season of the series. However, the trailer revealed that there would be a change in the animation studio and that MAPPA would take over. MAPPA is one of the most popular studios known for its top-tier animation. It is known for numerous titles like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man.

The channels that will broadcast the second season of the series have been announced. Fans in Japan will be able to watch the latest episodes on Tokyo MX and BS11. As the year progresses, the series will release information about the OTT platforms that will stream this series as well.

Cast

Thorfinn Thordarson - Yuto Uemura (Young Grisha Yeager in Attack on Titan)

Snake - Fuminori Komatsu (Jean-Pierre Polnareff in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders)

Thorkell - Akio Ohtsuka (Shunsui Kyroraku in Bleach)

Canute - Kensho Ono (Kuroko Tetsuya in Kuroko’s Basketball)

Arnheid - Mayumi Sako (Isabelle Muller in Great Pretender)

Einar - Shunsuke Takeuchi (Lovecraft in Bungo Stray Dogs 2)

Thorgil - Taiten Kusunoki (Drakken Joe in Edens Zero)

Olmar - Yuu Hayashi (Ryunosuke Tanaka in Haikyuu!!)

Staff

Director - Shuhei Yabuta (Worked on Attack on Titan, Steins;Gate, and Initial D: Fourth Stage)

Series Composition: Hiroshi Seko (Banana Fish, Attack on Titan: Final Season, and Dorohedoro)

Music - Yutaka Yamada (Tokyo Ghoul, Great Pretender, and Onigiri)

Character Design - Takahiko Abiku (Worked on Attack on Titan, Devil May Cry, and Hunter x Hunter)

Animation Producer - Hiroya Hasegawa (Ancient Magus’ Bride and Vinland Saga)

Editing - Kashiko Kimura (Black Lagoon, Chihayafuru, and Hajime no Ippo)

Sound Effects - Takuya Hasegawa (Black Lagoon, Naruto, and Great Pretender)

Vinland Saga plot

Thorfinn, a young boy, spent his childhood listening to great tales of men sailing to a land called Vinland. Vinland was fertile, serene, and calm, unlike the place Thorfinn was from. Thorfinn’s father constantly told him that he had no enemies and it wasn’t okay to hurt other people. However, this young boy’s perception slowly changes, and he realized how far his father was from the truth.

The Danes and England were constantly at war and tension was on the rise. The Vikings played the role of mercenaries and took sides in this war. The Vikings were happy to take advantage of this situation and take away the riches of the lands that they pillaged. Thorfinn’s goal is to kill Askeladd, who had killed his father.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes