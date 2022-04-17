8 strong anime characters without any superpower

In the world of anime, there are characters with incredible superpowers like super speed, tremendous strength, the ability to levitate, and whatnot. These abilities make the characters superstrong and interesting. Overpowered characters like Goku, Saitama, and Naruto are popular among fans.

However, this article isn't about them. It is about characters without any superpower. Some characters don't possess any superhuman abilities but are incredibly strong. These characters usually have inspiring backstories and motivating personalities.

These anime characters are strong even without possessing superpowers

8) Guts (Berserk)

Guts are the most robust character in Berserk (Image via Gemba)

Guts is the main character of the Berserk anime series. Guts did not have a normal childhood, as he was exposed to hardships at a young age. He learned the skill of wielding a sword to survive in the world.

Guts did not have any special superpowers but became a powerful and skilled swordsman with the extensive training that he went through. Guts wielded oversized swords and managed to defeat many legendary warriors. Guts can swing the large Dragonslayer at incredible speed, even with just one hand.

7) Thors (Vinland Saga)

Thors was an exceptional warrior (Image via Wit)

Thors is the father of the protagonist of Vinland Saga. He is known as the Troll of Jom. He is a Jomsviking commander known for his outstanding battle skills.

Thors possessed a mastery of hand-to-hand combat unparalleled by any other character and was capable of fighting against multiple opponents in a melee. Thors was an exceptional warrior and the strongest of his time.

6) Tsukasa (Dr. Stone)

Tsukasa is one of the strongest characters in Dr. Stone (Image via TMS)

Tsukasa was introduced as an antagonist in the first season of Dr. Stone. Tsukasa is also known as the Strongest High School Primate. He earned the title because of his immense strength and tremendous fighting skills.

He is one of the strongest characters in the series. Along with his physical prowess, he also possesses a high intellect. Tsukasa wanted to kill the petrified people he thought weren't fit for an ideal world.

5) Olivier Mira Armstrong (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Olivier is one of the strongest women in anime (Image via Bones)

Olivier Mira Armstrong is a supporting character in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Olivier is one of the strongest women in anime (without any superpowers). She cannot perform alchemy but is a skilled swordsman.

Olivier depends on her agility, speed, and brute strength in combat. She is highly skilled in one-on-one fights. She defeated Alex Luis Armstong, her brother, who has a huge build and tremendous strength.

4) Nagisa Shiota (Assassination Classroom)

Nagisa is the main character of Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche)

Nagisa is the main protagonist of Assassination Classroom. He does not possess any supernatural abilities like his teacher, Korosesnsei. However, he has a natural talent for assassination.

Nagisa does not have the build like others on this list but has skills that allow him to defeat (kill) people who are stronger than him. Nagisa has mediocre physical abilities and is the weakest in raw power. However, his impressive observant nature, stealthy movements, and immense bloodlust make him one scary character.

3) Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Mikasa is one of the strongest characters in the series (Image via Wit)

Mikasa is one of the main characters of Attack on Titan. She had a lot of bad experiences in her childhood when her parents were killed right in front of her eyes. She became a really tough individual after this. She is one of the strongest characters in the series and one of the strongest female characters in anime.

Mikasa kills the Titans effortlessly with the help of ODM gear and blades. She is also skilled in hand-to-hand combat, shown earlier in the series.

2) Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

ELEVEN ARTS @ELEVEN_ARTS "If you have time to fantasize about a beautiful end, then just live beautifully 'til the end." -Gintoki Sakata "If you have time to fantasize about a beautiful end, then just live beautifully 'til the end." -Gintoki Sakata https://t.co/im1rCYm7qS

Gintoki Sakata is the main character of the popular anime Gintama. He does not have any superpowers but is a skilled swordsman like many others on this list.

Sakata is a highly skilled samurai, having fought in the joui war in the past. He is also known as Shiroyasha due to his powerful swordsmanship, demonic appearance, white clothing, and silver hair.

1) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

levi content @leviacontent season 3 levi ackerman you will always be famous season 3 levi ackerman you will always be famous https://t.co/fAgb5C871w

Levi Ackerman is one of the strongest characters in Attack on Titan. He lacks any superpower but manages to kill humongous titans. Levi had a rough childhood when he lost his mother at a young age and was raised and trained by Kenny Ackerman. Levi's childhood made him the tough guy he was.

Levi joined the survey corps and became the strongest soldier. He would kill titans with ease and be named Humanity's Strongest Soldier. His skills with ODM gear and blades are second to none.

So this is a list of eight anime characters who are strong even without any superpower. Who else do you think should be on the list? Mention them in the comments.

Edited by Srijan Sen