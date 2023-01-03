Tokyo Revengers season 2 to be streamed on Hulu

With Tokyo Revengers season 2 set to begin its premiere on Sunday, January 8, 2023, US fans will be delighted to know that alongside Disney Plus, the anime will also premiere on Hulu.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is set to adapt the Christmas Showdown Arc, as the anime is set to feature a new enemy for Tokyo Manji Gang: The Black Dragons. With the conflict between the two getting complicated, Takemichi will be trying his best to take down the adversary group.

Hulu is set to stream Tokyo Revengers season 2 in the US

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is set to be made available for streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus, which is why both platforms have released the English dubbed version of the anime's trailer on their social media channels.

Given that Disney owns two-thirds of Hulu, the company tends to add any show it acquires to both Disney Plus and Hulu. While some may find this affiliation rather odd, Disney could possibly get full control and ownership of Hulu as early as January 2024 if it decides to purchase the remaining 33% from Hulu's parent company Comcast.

Similarly, Disney also has a majority ownership of ESPN with 80%, while in comparison, Hearst Communications has 20% ownership of the American multinational sports media conglomerate.

This is the same reason why people can purchase the Disney Bundle plans in the US through their Disney+ or ESPN+ accounts. The bundle offers all three - Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted rate.

After Disney announced its decision to extend its collaboration with popular manga publishing house Kodansha, the company also revealed plans to compete with other streaming platforms by expanding its anime library.

Thus, Disney will be helping Kodansha to produce more anime, all of which will be made available to stream on Disney Plus, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu. The same is set to begin with Tokyo Revengers season 2, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 2.08 am JST.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc episode 1?

Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc episode 1 will most likely explain how Takemichi survived Kisaki Tetta's gunshot to his head. The season 1 finale showed Kisaki having outsmarted the Tokyo Manji Gang, following which he killed Chifuyu and proceeded to shoot Takemichi when the season ended on a cliffhanger.

Mikey and Draken as seen in Tokyo Revenger season 2 premiere preview (Image via Liden Films)

Thus, the first episode of the second season may see Takemichi going back to the past, which may be triggered by Kisaki's gunshot. Alternatively, he might decide to do so himself, after he is rescued by someone. This episode may also give an update on Mikey and Draken's whereabouts.

