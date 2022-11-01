Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc announces January release with a new trailer

Nearly two years after the release of the first season, Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc is set to be released in January 2023. The same was announced with a new trailer featuring the Black Dragons and other new characters who are also set to make their appearances.

The new trailer and a key visual were unveiled for fans during a live stream, "TV Anime Tokyo Revengers Halloween Special 2022!!" The live stream also revealed that the first three episodes of the second season will be screened in advance, way before the premiere of the forthcoming season.

The Shiba siblings steal the spotlight in the new trailer of Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc

Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc is set to be released in January 2023. Liden Films has released a new trailer for the second season, featuring the new enemies set to face Tokyo Manji Gang, Black Dragons.

The main attraction of the new trailer was the two new characters - Black Dragon leader, Taiju Shiba, and his sister, Yuzuha Shiba. Both of them seem to play a vital part in the forthcoming season, as they also seemingly have a conflict brewing between themselves.

Taiju Shiba as seen in the trailer (Image via Liden Films)

The second season is set to feature the conflict between Toman and the Black Dragons at Christmas. It looks like Yuzuha Shiba will be joining Tokyo Manji Gang as she might be plotting something against her abusive brother who seemingly even hit her in the trailer.

Kisaki and Hanma will be trying to make full use of this situation to cause commotion within Toman, while Takemichi will once again team up with Chifuyu to try and stop the events. If fans remember, Takemichi was made the Captain of Toman's 1st Division at the end of season 1, following which he and Chifuyu were shot at by Kisaki Tetta in the present time.

Hanagaki Takemichi in the present time as seen in the trailer (Image via Liden Films)

Will Hanagaki Takemichi be able to end the conflict alongside Chifuyu?

According to the trailer, Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc will premiere on MBS, TV Tokyo, and AT-X.

As for the early screenings, the first three episodes of the second season will be screened prior to the official premiere, on December 24, 2022, at the main hall of Pacifico Yokohama’s Conference Center.

Cast Members

Yuzuha Shiba and Taiju Shiba character designs (Image via Liden Films)

The two new main characters that are set to appear in the second season are Yuzuha Shiba and Taiju Shiba.

Yuzuha Shiba will be voiced by Mikako Komatsu. She has previously voiced Rebecca Bluegarden in Edens Zero and Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Taiju Shiba will be voiced by Tomokazu Sugita. He has previously voiced Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation and Gintoki Sakata in Gintama.

The voice actors for the other characters are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the characters from the first season will be voiced by the same cast members as they are set to reprise their roles.

