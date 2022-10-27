Tokyo Revengers: Is Takemichi dead in the manga?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga series.

The Tokyo Revengers manga released one of its most tragic and controversial chapters. Chapter 275 gave fans the final battle between Takemichi and Mikey. The latter was convinced by the former to allow his Dark Impulses to run free. The protagonist did so with the intent of liberating Mikey from the curse that had been tearing him apart for so long.

Sadly, Takemichi may have underestimated how agile and strong Manjiro would become with the help of his Dark Impulses. The fight did not go well for the hero, who was not able to avoid most of Mikey’s attacks, despite having the ability to see the future.

Takemichi may met his end soon in Tokyo Revengers

Manjiro stabbing Takemichi in Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

During his fight against Mikey in Tokyo Revengers chapter 275, Takemichi became overconfident in his ability to see the future. While Manjiro was holding back his Dark Impulses, this power gave the hero the chance to predict the next attack and avoid it. Sadly, once the blonde went berserk, not even clairvoyance was enough to save Takemichi.

As soon as the fight began, Mikey grabbed Sanzu’s katana. The young delinquent was more than ready to end his opponent’s life. As the two friends fought, Haruchiyo warned Takemichi, claiming that everyone who tried to save Mikey in the past was killed as part of the curse. Draken, Emma, and Shinichiro all gave their lives to save Mikey from himself.

Manjiro is in danger of losing another friend (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Moments after Sanzu was done with his speech, Mikey stabbed Takemichi in the heart with the weapon. The protagonist tried to act as if nothing was wrong and asked Mikey to send him back in time. Manjiro was beyond shocked and could not properly react to Takemichi’s words. The hero struggled to speak until he became completely silenced.

Mikey screamed as he held Takemichi in his arms. Everyone around the duo began crying as well, believing Takemichi to be dead. However, the final note given in the chapter read that Takemichi was not yet dead, only in critical condition. This means that the young delinquent is not yet dead, but he could be soon.

Will Takemichi survive?

Takemichi could soon join Draken (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

The Tokyo Revengers manga is known for the vast number of tragic deaths that have occurred in the franchise. Fan-favorite characters like Baji and Draken have met their demise previously in the series. This could mean that Wakui is truly thinking about killing Takemichi soon.

The latest chapter claimed that the boy’s life was in danger, but there is not much Mikey can do to save Takemichi.

He was stabbed in the heart with a long sword, causing severe damage. If Mikey wants his friend to live, the wound should be treated immediately. Tragically, the two gangs were fighting in a train station with no one else in sight. No one has the medical experience to keep Takemichi stable until help arrives. This could be the end of Takemichi’s journey.

Can Takemichi be saved in other ways?

Shinichiro giving Takemichi his power (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

While the death of the hero seems inevitable at this point, this does not mean that he will stay dead. There are many ways in which the young delinquent can be saved.

While not yet confirmed, Takemichi has likely passed on his time-leaping powers to Mikey. Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 had a panel that resembled the one used when Shinichiro gave our hero his powers.

If this is confirmed later in the series, Mikey could use the ability to save his friend from the tragic fate that befell him. Many fans are theorizing that Mikey will discover this power at the end of the series, to later be used in a possible sequel. This hypothetical second part of the story will feature Manjiro as the protagonist, as he looks for a way to save his friends in the past.

Another possibility could be that the time-leaping abilities are waiting until Takemichi truly dies before sending him back in time. Every time-leapers we met in the series had to die before discovering they had the power. Due to his injuries, the ability to go back in time may be waiting for Takemichi to fully die before he goes back in time.

Final thoughts

Tokyo Revengers fans may soon have to say goodbye to Takemichi (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers caused havoc among the fan base when the first spoilers for chapter 275 were released. The fandom believed that the protagonist died during his fight against Mikey. Nonetheless, once the official chapter was released, it was revealed that the boy was still breathing.

We will have to wait until the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 to learn why Ken Wakui made this decision. Still, fans can be certain that the manga creator has a plan, one which we will be told about in just a couple of days.

