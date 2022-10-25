Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 hints that every Time-Leaper must face a tragic end

Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 has the chance to be one of the saddest entries in the manga series. Not only will it contain one of the most emotive fights, but it will also include the demise of a character who has been there for us since the beginning. However, it may also secretly be one of the most informative ones to date.

The tragic fate that the aforementioned character met could be proof of something bigger occurring. Without exception, every one of the Time-Leapers who has been introduced or mentioned has died in a tragic event. Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 may be a confirmation that the prize to use the powers is one’s own life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 275.

Did Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 prove that the Time-Leaping ability is a curse?

The spoilers for the upcoming Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 revealed that during their final fight, Takemichi will die after being stabbed by Mikey. Despite having the aid of his clairvoyance, our protagonist will be unable to avoid Manjiro’s sword. Takemichi will not be able to travel back in time this time, but he will most likely give his abilities to Mikey.

While this is one of the most tragic moments in the manga series so far, it could be pointing to something much more sinister occurring. With Takemichi’s death, we now have confirmation that all the Time-Leapers who have been introduced in the series have died at some point. Still, their deaths have something in common: they are all linked to tragedies.

Shinichiro attacking the old man (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

When we first met the original time traveler, he claimed that he had to kill the previous user of the powers to acquire them. The old man then tricked Shinichiro into killing him, only to curse the boy’s friends with the Dark Impulses we are all so familiar with. Despite the curse, Shinichiro continued living without any worries for a few days.

Once he gave Takemichi his powers, the black-haired boy was killed by Kazutora, who was afflicted with the old man’s curse. At that point in the series, fans believed that all the Time-Leapers had died due to the curse put on Shinichiro. The old man could have had a similar hex placed on him after murdering the Time-Leaper that got him his powers.

Kazutora's Dark Impulses (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Nonetheless, Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 could point to the possibility that the power to travel back in time might be the cause of all the deaths. Takemichi had nothing to do with Shinichiro’s curse, as he was not a friend of the young man. Yet, he too was tragically and shockingly killed.

We have never seen the people around Takemichi be afflicted with the Dark Impulses, meaning that the curse of the old man was not transferred to him. The only connection our late hero had with all the previous Time-Leapers was the powers themselves. It is almost as if the powers to time travel are causing every Time-Leaper to die.

Is Time-Leaping a curse?

Did Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 proved that the power is a curse? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

As stated before, when Shinichiro obtained the power to leap through time, he was also cursed by the old man. The homeless man did not look like someone who had any kind of magical ability. This could imply that the time-traveling powers themselves are what allowed him to hex the boy. If this is true, Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 could be the final proof that the powers could also be a curse.

Regardless of Takemichi’s noble actions, he still met the same tragic fate that all his predecessors did. The boy did not kill to get the powers, never used them for any selfish reason, and was an all-around good person. We know for a fact that Shinichiro did not curse our protagonist when he gave him his powers. And it seems unlikely that the Sano curse followed him.

Where does the power come from? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

The only explanation left for why he died in Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 is that the ability to time travel in itself was the cause. The origins of these powers are still one of the biggest mysteries in the series. We also have little to no information as to what they can do. At first, it seemed as if they only allowed a person to travel back in time with the help of a trigger.

As the series progressed, we learned that the powers could do so much more. They allowed Takemichi to see the future when he was in danger. The Time-Leapers could apparently also curse the person who took the powers from them. All of this could be a hint that the time-traveling powers are much more complex than we realize.

The creator of this ability could have placed a curse on the powers themselves when they first brought them into existence. As hinted by Tokyo Revengers chapter 275, each individual who uses the powers must die tragically at some point in their journey. This would explain why every single Time-Leaper died devastatingly, no matter who they were.

Final thoughts

Tokyo Revengers chapter 275 could forever change the franchise (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

As of Tokyo Revengers chapter 275, Ken Wakui has been careful not to reveal anything significant about the origin of the time-leaping powers. The manga creator has been holding on to the secret of the abilities’ origin since the manga first began. This could imply that the origins of the powers are of vital importance to the manga in some way.

Sadly, the series is ending soon, which means that we will not be getting any relevant answers in the coming chapters. Nevertheless, Ken Wakui could be planning a sequel or a spinoff series to explain the tragic deaths of all Time-Leapers.

