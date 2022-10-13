Tokyo Revengers: How time-leaping works post chapters 273

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 was one of the most informative and crucial entries to Ken Wakui’s manga series.

In the latest chapter, Wakui was able to solve many doubts about how his time-travel powers work. Fans had been wondering for months how Takemichi could have obtained his powers, how they were transferred, and how to use them.

The latest manga entry gave fans all these answers and more, which has helped them greatly when it comes to understanding how the time-leaping powers work. The fandom now possesses information as to how the powers are obtained, how they can be activated, what happens to triggers, and much more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga series.

The power to time-leap has to be given willingly, as proven by Tokyo Revengers chapter 273

Shinichiro killing the first time-leaper (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 was the first time fans saw the series touch upon the subject of how to become a time-leaper. The manga made it seem as though one needed to kill the previous user of the power to gain it for themselves. Shinichiro, who was desperate for a chance to save Mikey, did not question this and simply killed the first time-leaper.

However, fans now have confirmation that the powers can be freely given, without the need to kill the previous time traveler. All that is needed is the desire to pass the powers down. This can be achieved in many ways, like a handshake, as seen in chapter 273. How the powers are transferred seems to be up to the current user’s desire.

While the old homeless man wanted to be killed before giving Shinichiro his powers, the oldest Sano simply wanted to help a boy become a hero. As long as the current time traveler wishes to give his powers, there is no restriction as to how they can give them.

How to awaken the power?

Shinichiro about to jumo (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

While fans have only seen two characters awaken their power to time travel in Tokyo Revengers, both have done so in the same manner. The user needs to die first before the ability manifests itself. Shinichiro managed to time travel after jumping off a bridge and Takemichi did so after he was pushed in front of an oncoming train.

There has been no confirmation of the existence of other methods to awaken the power, so it is fair to assume that there are none. Dying seems to be the only way to activate time-leaping abilities for the first time. After that, the power requires a trigger to keep activating.

How do triggers work?

Naoto and Takemichi shake hands in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

A trigger is a person whose desires or regrets are what activate the time-traveling abilities of the user. They are imperative to the time-leaper, as without them they cannot go back in time or return to the present. Fans only know about the existence of three triggers in the Tokyo Revengers manga: Sanzu, Naoto, and Mikey.

These three characters are all connected by the desire to save someone, which is crucial for a time-leaper to activate their ability.

In Haruchiyo’s case, he was desperate to save Mikey from the tragic accident that took his life in the original timeline. Naoto wanted nothing more than to save his sister from her untimely death at the hands of Kisaki.

Haruchiyo talking about Tokyo Revenger's original timeline (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Mikey, whose Dark Impulses had completely taken over him at that point in the Tokyo Revengers manga, begged Takemichi to save him before becoming a trigger. Without a strong desire, a trigger is unable to help the time-leaper activate his powers, as proven when Naoto stopped being Takemichi’s trigger.

Another important detail to note is that the trigger will remember each of the timelines that the time-leaper has traveled to and from. This was proven by Sanzu, who remembered the original timeline in which Shinichiro died despite not being his trigger at the time.

How far back can a time-leaper go?

Shinichiro traveled back to save Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Once a time-leaper and their trigger have decided what they need or want to change in the past, the ability will take them back to the exact moment they need to be in. Shinichiro wanted to prevent Mikey from falling down the stairs, so the power took him a few minutes before the fatal incident.

Takemichi wanted to save Hina, so he was sent to the exact time at which he could have stopped Kisaki from killing her. Mikey asked him to save him, so he was sent months before their last fight so that he could have time to prepare. The time-leaper does not seem to control this ability, but it always seems to give them a time frame to act upon.

Final thoughts

Time-leaping is not as confusing as it used to be (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After months of being regarded as one of the most confusing time-traveling manga of all time, Tokyo Revengers has redeemed itself by providing fans with all the answers they had been waiting for. Fans are now almost fully aware of how the time-leaping ability works, with only the two remaining enigmas being their origin and the price of using them.

Fans have theorized that the use of the time-leaping ability causes Karma to follow the user until they suffer the same fate that they have created. They can only wait for Ken Wakui to reveal more about how his time-traveling system works in future chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

