Tokyo Revengers: Twitter celebrates Mikey's birthday with brilliant fanarts

Today, August 20, marks the birthday of Sano Manjiro, aka Mikey - one of the most pivotal characters in Tokyo Revengers.
Known for his unmatched speed and strength, Mikey was among the main founding members of the Tokyo Manji Gang, which became one of the strongest delinquent groups in Tokyo.
In celebration of the character's birthday, many fans took to social media platforms like Twitter to discuss some of their favorite memories surrounding him. A plethora of talented artists also uploaded fanart in commemoration of Mikey's special day.
Tokyo Revengers: Twitter flooded with fanarts, panels and cosplays as fans celebrate Mikey’s birthday
On Twitter, fans wished the character and uploaded some impressive fanart as well.
Illustrations from popular Twitter users like @maki03_02 blew up on the social media platform. Tokyo Revengers fans went berserk at the unique creations and showered praise on the artists for their exceptional talent and art.
In addition to the sea of fanart, there were also others who attempted to cosplay as Mikey. Needless to say, these cosplayers brought their A-game to Twitter as they produced impeccable imitations of the character.
Other Tokyo Revengers fans took shared some of their favorite Mikey panels from the manga to celebrate the character's special day.
Given how much has happened in the manga, the Tokyo Revengers community also felt sad as they remembered the character's current situation. His Dark Impulses caused harm to him and his loved ones, and there seems to be a lot of hatred in Mikey's heart at present. Fans also recalled all that he has gone through since he was a child and acknowledged how these might have impacted him.
On his birthday, many netizens hoped that he eventually feels better in the course of the manga.
One particular fan reminisced about the time when Mikey seemed happier in the series, as a result of which he smiled a lot more and cared deeply for his comrades at Toman.
Some Tokyo Revengers fans also uploaded their favorite panels from the anime to celebrate Sano Manjiro's birthday. Since only one season of the manga has been animated so far, there weren't many frames of Mikey, but anime-only fans managed to choose and post their favorite ones from the limited assortment.
Fans are now anxiously awaiting the next set of chapters from the manga.
Currently, there is a lot at stake, given how Mikey's Dark Impulses are getting worse. Many are hoping that his friend Takemichi would be able to save him and and help Mikey snap out of the Impulses.
