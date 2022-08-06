Tokyo Revengers reveals why Mikey thinks crying is weak

It is well known that Mikey is one of the most ruthless characters in Tokyo Revengers. There are very few who can match his strength and, once he gets going, there’s not much anyone can do to stop him either. This strong character believes that crying is a form of weakness. While many might share the same sentiment on this subject, this isn’t exactly valid.

But there seems to be a specific reason why Mikey feels this way. If we take a closer look into his past, it might give us some understanding as to why this Tokyo Revengers character absolutely refuses to cry in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Tokyo Revengers: Understanding more about Mikey’s thought process in the series

If we take a look at how Mikey has been behaving throughout the series, one can say that he is someone who shoulders a lot of responsibility. He is strong, and his strength has been a source of motivation and fearlessness for Toman when they were up against strong foes. This isn’t easy because Mikey always needs to live up to his peers’ expectations and take care of his comrades.

JΛX 𓆸 @J4XK4L I think what hurts the most in Tokyo Revengers is that everyone placed so much trust and responsibility on Mikey since he’s the strongest but dude.....he was just a kid too I think what hurts the most in Tokyo Revengers is that everyone placed so much trust and responsibility on Mikey since he’s the strongest but dude.....he was just a kid too https://t.co/6KNPhS1RwO

If we take a look at Mikey’s childhood, it’ll give the series’ fanbase a better understanding of his violent tendencies. Furthermore, it may also dive deeper into Mikey’s thoughts on crying and its correlation to weakness. Mikey didn’t really get to spend much time with his father. In fact, the only proper memory he has of his father was when he received a souvenir from him. It was an action figure that he absolutely adored. However, his father later died in a car accident when Mikey was just three years old.

It would have been devastating for the child to know that his father died in an accident. Shortly after, he started visiting his mother in the hospital and would talk about how he beat up other children. It was likely at this point that he began to think that only weak people cried. His mother told him that he was strong, just like his father. Mikey immediately asked if his father ever cried, and his mother denied it. This could be another reason why he feels that only weak people cry. Mikey loved his father and wanted to be very much like him. Since he didn’t have the mental maturity at that age, he thought the best way to do that is by not crying.

kiyan @h8nagaki not mikey hiding himself so he can cry because to him crying is only for weak people :( not mikey hiding himself so he can cry because to him crying is only for weak people :(

In chapter 263 of Tokyo Revengers, we can see Mikey having a conversation with his mother when she is close to death. He seemed to have gotten annoyed when his mother called him a crybaby. Shortly after she passed away, he refused to cry in front of his family and ran back home. He then cried in a corner, asking his mother not to leave him. It certainly must have been traumatizing for him to lose both his parents at such an early age. These events took a huge toll on his mental health, and he equated crying to weakness. This could also be a good explanation as to how he got the Dark Impulses in the first place.

