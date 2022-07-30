Tokyo Revengers Spin-Off introduces its first new character in chapter 2

Ever since the introduction of a new character in the second chapter of Tokyo Revengers - Letter From Keisuke Baji, the entire fanbase has been unable to keep calm. Fans were anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapter of the series since it would explore Keisuke Baji and Chifuyu Matsuno’s relationship and their earlier days in Toman.

The first chapter introduced a new character - Keisuke Baji’s mother, Ryoko, which fans had already anticipated. But this is a completely new character that was not revealed in the original manga series. Surprisingly enough, this character also happens to be a member of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Let’s take a look at the new character introduced in the series, and what he did in the second chapter of Tokyo Revengers - Letter From Keisuke Baji.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the spin-off manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Tokyo Revengers - Letter From Keisuke Baji:

New character happens to be a member of Toman

The character that everybody has been talking about is Sato Ryusei. Despite getting a vague description of him by Baji, Chifuyu’s first impression of Sato was not great. Baji held a meeting and informed his members to destroy this gang because they had injured Cho, a member of Toman, and it was Yagyo Doji’s gang leader who had instigated the fight.

nai @babylslovetrio ryusei sato looks so good i wonder what happened to him wish he was in the main story too but then again chifuyu wouldn't be the vice captain if he was but still look at him ryusei sato looks so good i wonder what happened to him wish he was in the main story too but then again chifuyu wouldn't be the vice captain if he was but still look at him 😳 https://t.co/4Q8jDaIYkE

He asked Cho to run back to Toman and asked the gang not to get too confident as they managed to defeat the Black Dragons, who were quite weakened already. Chifuyu decided that he wanted to prove his worth to Toman, so he decided to visit the hospital. Despite knowing that the members of the Yagyo Doji gang would be there, Chifuyu still went. However, both him and the Tokyo Revengers fans were shocked to see the members of Yagyo Doji lying on the floor bruised and hurt.

Chifuyu met Sato Ryusei in the operating room and asked who he was. Sato lied to Chifuyu saying he is the leader of Yagyo Doji, and that he beat up his “soldiers” for lazing around. Chifuyu and Ryusei exchanged blows since the former was upset. However, members of Toman appeared in the operating room and cleared up the confusion. The Tokyo Revengers fan-favorite, Chifuyu, later realized that he was the vice-captain of the First Division that Baji was talking about.

灰谷ーmads◬ @mad_madi_die Con mi rt anterior, hay que admitir que Chifuyu si daba mucha pena con asfixiar así a Baji, y luego viene Ryusei y hace que se humille más. JAJSKAJ BASTA SATO, DEJA DE JUGAR ASÍ CON MI NENE. Con mi rt anterior, hay que admitir que Chifuyu si daba mucha pena con asfixiar así a Baji, y luego viene Ryusei y hace que se humille más. JAJSKAJ BASTA SATO, DEJA DE JUGAR ASÍ CON MI NENE. https://t.co/MKXuyFNRIY

Following that, the protagonist of the Tokyo Revengers spin-off series appeared and had a conversation with Ryusei. Baji was concerned about the vice-captain because of what he did. He told Ryusei that he could end up killing one of the members of Yagyo Doji if he did not stop being reckless.

Tokyo Revengers- Letter From Keisuke Baji plot

This is a spin-off series that was written and illustrated by the original series’ mangaka, Ken Wakui. The series is about a letter that Keisuke Baji had written to Chifuyu, his best friend, one day before the events of Bloody Halloween. The series revolves around that letter and dives into Baji’s past to explore the relationship he had with Chifuyu. It also explores Baji’s time in Toman and how he spent his days as a member of the gang.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far