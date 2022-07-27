Tokyo Revengers spin-off spoilers: Fans express their sadness on Twitter as Baji's funeral brings back bitter memories

Tokyo Revengers- Letter From Keisuke Baji is a spin-off series that the entire fanbase has been looking forward to since it revolves around some of the most popular characters in the series. The manga is about the letter that Keisuke Baji had written one day prior to his death following the fight against Valhalla. Despite Takemichi’s attempts to save him, the Tokyo Revengers fan-favorite character succumbed to his injuries.

Leaked images of the spin-off manga series are making their rounds on the internet, and it is safe to say that fans had a lot to say about some of the panels. The fanbase was noticeably saddened to see some of the manga sections as it brought back bitter memories. Let’s see how the fans reacted to the spin-off spoilers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the spin-off series. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Tokyo Revengers spin-off: Twitter goes berserk as leaked images make its rounds on Twitter

One of the first things many fans reacted to was the panel that gave them a glimpse of Keisuke Baji’s funeral. He was a character who was loved by the entire fanbase, and watching Chifuyu in such a depressed state certainly made the fans quite sad. He was a valued member of Toman, and some fans were so sad that they cried when they looked at this panel.

// tr spinoff



they finally gave us a glimpse of baji's funeral.

According to the spoilers, Chifuyu and Baji seemed to have fought in the past. The fight was quite intense, and Chifuyu looked injured in one of those panels. Having been extremely good in close combat, Baji emerged as the victor. However, Tokyo Revengers fans were happy to see that Baji ended up carrying Chifuyu on his back in the next panel.

TR spoiler spin off



chifuyu looks for a fight with baji, he ends up winning and carries him on his back



baji goes for him on his motorcycle and chifuyu gets on

#東卍FA #TR263 #tr263 #TokyoRevengers TR spoiler spin offchifuyu looks for a fight with baji, he ends up winning and carries him on his backbaji goes for him on his motorcycle and chifuyu gets on #TokyoRevengers Spoilers #tokyorevengers263spoilers 263 #TokyoRevengers ⚠️‼️ TR spoiler spin off ‼️⚠️chifuyu looks for a fight with baji, he ends up winning and carries him on his backbaji goes for him on his motorcycle and chifuyu gets on#東卍FA #TR263 #tr263 #TokyoRevengersSpoilers #tokyorevengers263spoilers #TokyoRevengers263 #TokyoRevengers https://t.co/1FWQdbRDVA

Tr! Warning Spoiler Spin Off



From this To this



Tr! Warning Spoiler Spin Off From this To thishttps://t.co/3o8hbKTcgz

One particular fan mentioned that it would be quite difficult to read Tokyo Revengers- Letter From Keisuke Baji because they know Baji is gone forever. Reading an entire spin-off series based on a character who is already dead will be difficult, especially when the entire fanbase loved him.

i don't want to read tr spinoff knowing that keisuke is gone forever

On the bright side, fans admired Baji's mother and her appearances in the new spin-off series. Fans found her extremely pretty, and some thought she also shares a violent nature, just like her son.

tr spinoff

baji's mom is so freakin pretty (also a little unhinged lmfao )

According to the spoilers, Baji's mother's name is Ryoko. The same source also mentioned that her hair was longer, but she cut it short after Baji's death.

TR spoiler Spin off

Spoiler part 2



Baji's mom's name is Ryoko

his hair was long but with baji's funeral he cut it short



#東卍FA #TR263 #tr263 #TokyoRevengers TR spoiler Spin offSpoiler part 2Baji's mom's name is Ryokohis hair was long but with baji's funeral he cut it short #TokyoRevengers Spoilers #tokyorevengers263spoilers 263 #TokyoRevengers ⚠️‼️ TR spoiler Spin off ‼️⚠️Spoiler part 2 Baji's mom's name is Ryokohis hair was long but with baji's funeral he cut it short#東卍FA #TR263 #tr263 #TokyoRevengersSpoilers #tokyorevengers263spoilers #TokyoRevengers263 #TokyoRevengers

There seems to be a bit of confusion among the Tokyo Revengers fanbase since they want to know if the entire spin-off will be available to read in one go or if it will be released in chapters. One of the sources mentioned that the first chapter will have about 70 pages. Although the chapter count has not been mentioned, it has been indicated that the spin-off series will have multiple chapters.

TR spoiler spin off



the first chapter will have 70 pages we will not know how many volumes it will have



#東卍FA #TR263 #tr263 #TokyoRevengers TR spoiler spin offthe first chapter will have 70 pages we will not know how many volumes it will have #TokyoRevengers Spoilers #tokyorevengers263spoilers 263 #TokyoRevengers ⚠️‼️ TR spoiler spin off ‼️⚠️the first chapter will have 70 pages we will not know how many volumes it will have#東卍FA #TR263 #tr263 #TokyoRevengersSpoilers #tokyorevengers263spoilers #TokyoRevengers263 #TokyoRevengers

Final pages of bajifuyu spinoff. We can also see Chifuyu's mom!

Another fan also shared one of the final pages of the Tokyo Revengersn spin-off series, where we can see Baji and Chifuyu on a bike. While the latter looks wounded, he seems to be enjoying Baji's company. Fans are anxiously waiting for this chapter to be released since it will explore the relationship that Baji and Chifuyu shared in the series.

