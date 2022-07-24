Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 raw scans: The long-awaited flashback from Mikey’s past

Fans were starting to worry about a delay when Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 spoilers were not out at their usual time today. However, several panels of raw scans have been leaked just now, both to the delight and trepidation of the readers, as the chapter seemingly features the fabled “tragic backstory" of Manjiro Sano.

Wakui has given his readers glimpses of Mikey’s past many times before. Quite a few key incidents from his past have been narrated via someone else’s voice in the series, but never Mikey’s own. A section of readers has always argued that there is a gap between the true incidents and the way these incidents were presented to the audience, particularly in the case of the origin of Haruchiyo’s scars. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 raw scans seem to support this theory.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 raw scans show Mikey’s childhood with his parents and elaborate on his friendship with Haruchiyo

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 is apparently titled Be Strong. As usual, no synopsis has been provided by the leakers apart from what can be gathered from a few dialog-less panels. The leaked panels can be divided into three parts.

The first part of the scans shows glimpses of Mikey’s childhood with his parents, beginning with a shot of him as a baby. Mikey’s father is seen for the first time in the series, and many fans have pointed out that he bears a striking resemblance to Takemichi. His mother seems to have been in the hospital for some reason, but it is not clear whether that was temporary or due to something terminal. Mikey’s father seems to be informing him of something which greatly pleases the boy.

The second section of the scans contains a single page and a possibly related panel. It is a reiteration of the page where Haruchiyo received his scars, but this time from either Mikey or Haruchiyo’s point of view instead of Senju’s. The page depicts Haruchiyo crying while cradling his bloodied face and Mikey standing in front of him, just as they were in Senju’s memory. However, the main difference here is that Mikey’s hands are seen to be free of blood.

This page is followed by a panel of Mikey beating up a hitherto unknown boy.

The third section of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 spoilers contains two panels. One of them features Haruchiyo, now about 12 years old and with bandages on his face, coming along with Baji to inform Mikey and Draken of something, which then shocks the latter two.

Observations

A few key observations can be made from the Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 leaked scans:

1) Shinichiro is not present in the memories of Mikey’s childhood as far as the leaked panels are concerned.

2) In these memories, Mikey looks to be as old as he was when Emma first came to live with them.

3) The lack of blood on Mikey’s hands suggests that either Senju’s recollection was altered by what she thought had happened, or something crucial had happened between Haruchiyo getting the scar and Senju arriving at the scene.

4) In that vein, the boy whom Mikey beats up is a random nobody, so far unrelated to the plot. His presence in the flashback can indicate that he was somehow responsible for Haruchiyo’s scars, though that seems like a far-fetched connection.

5) The final memory looks to be from just before Toman was created, which implies that Baji and Mikey were still friends with Haruchiyo and that the lattermost could have become one of the founding members.

6) Haruchiyo is wearing a uniform similar to that of Kazutora, meaning that they likely attended the same school.

Final thoughts

Fans have debated the circumstances surrounding the origin of Haruchiyo’s scars ever since Chapter 241 came out. The focal points of these debates had been whether Senju's memory was accurate and if there was a chance that her fear had manipulated her recollection of the events. Mikey’s bloodless hands in the Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 leaked scans, given how Senju specifically spoke of his hands being bloody when she arrived at the scene, have now added more fuel to the fire.

There is a distant possibility that Wakui forgot to draw blood on Mikey’s hands or it’s an issue with the scans, but it is unlikely that the mangaka will make such a mistake with what is likely to be the most pivotal reveal in the final arc of his magnum opus. Hopefully, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 official scans will clear this up.

Readers are also hereby reminded that the Tokyo Revengers spin-off about Baji and Chifuyu is set to release this week.

