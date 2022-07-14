Tokyo Revengers fandom loses its collective mind over possible Haruchiyo Sanzu volume cover

Amidst the chaos involving the time-leapers and the final battle, the Tokyo Revengers fandom received a pleasant surprise today in the form of a Sanzu volume cover. Sanzu’s character arc in the latest chapters has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, which has not only elaborated on the possible flaw in Takemichi’s endeavor to save Mikey but has also highlighted Sanzu’s own struggles during his childhood. Keeping the current circumstances in mind, it seems fitting that he should grace the cover of Tokyo Revengers Volume 29.

Leaked image of Sanzu volume cover sends Tokyo Revengers fandom into a theory-crafting frenzy

Today, the Twitter account Toman Official posted a picture where the cover of Tokyo Revengers Volume 29 can be partially seen. It depicts a character in an ornate purple and gold outfit, with a ceremonial sword and a sliver of pink hair peeking out from under the box placed over the cover. From the focus of the recent chapters, the presence of his signature katana, and his pink hair, fans have identified that the character on the cover is none other than Haruchiyo Sanzu.

tia🐸 tenjiku♡ @tiahaitani its sanzu okay i get it but lets talk about the outfit its perfect the pallette the design the scabbard's color its literally chefs kiss its sanzu okay i get it but lets talk about the outfit its perfect the pallette the design the scabbard's color its literally chefs kiss 😩♥️ https://t.co/Uokr7tVJMI

While Haruchiyo Sanzu has been largely presented as an antagonist in Tokyo Revengers manga so far, he has never lacked a solid fanbase. The recent chapters lend more depth to his character and hint at a possible altruistic motive. Ever since Haruchiyo was revealed to be the third Akashi sibling and more about his traumatic past and the origin of his scars came to light, fans have unanimously sympathized with his pain, even if they do not support his actions and his goals.

yasi • SANZU COVER @sanzusurvlarc SANZU COVER SANZU STANS ITS FINALLY OUR TIME SANZU COVER SANZU STANS ITS FINALLY OUR TIME https://t.co/lBUfxglFaN

rina ✥ @bontencity SANZU COVER WE MADE IT SANZU COVER WE MADE IT https://t.co/08z0GhIlJp

In such a situation, a Sanzu volume cover is not only a breath of fresh air but also helps the fandom forget about the gruesome state of affairs in the manga. After the initial posting, fans have expressed their love and elation via hyperbolic statements and enthusiasm bordering on Sanzu fanaticism.

daily sanzu @dailysanzu don't stop at tokyo revengers. let's do a sanzu haruchiyo movie. sanzu haruchiyo cinematic universe. sanzu haruchiyo theme park. sanzu haruchiyo island. sanzu haruchiyo planet. don't stop at tokyo revengers. let's do a sanzu haruchiyo movie. sanzu haruchiyo cinematic universe. sanzu haruchiyo theme park. sanzu haruchiyo island. sanzu haruchiyo planet.

tokrev brainrot quotes @trbrainrotbot sanzu haruchiyo

Take my pockets. Take me home. Take my life, and take my soul. sanzu haruchiyoTake my pockets. Take me home. Take my life, and take my soul.

However, the color scheme of Sanzu’s outfit has not escaped anyone’s notice. The purple color had originally been associated with Shuji Hanma due to the latter’s appearance on the cover of Volume 23. The gold, on the other hand, can be traced back to Mikey’s costume on the cover of Volume 24.

nina @mmiimiiu Los trajes de Mikey y Sanzu son iguales casi dkskkss lloro Los trajes de Mikey y Sanzu son iguales casi dkskkss lloro https://t.co/oojdZAvAFT

red🪴 @rei_dior sanzu's cover looks similar to hanma's with the gold/yellow and purple palette sanzu's cover looks similar to hanma's with the gold/yellow and purple palette https://t.co/OgbB2xVrKh

Sanzu has been intimately linked to these two characters in the recent chapters. Naturally, fans are finding connections upon connections after the Sanzu volume cover was leaked. The excessive use of purple seems to tie Sanzu directly to Hanma, with whom he is supposed to have a Trigger-Leaper relationship as of the latest chapter.

玥mands¨̮🎴*ੈ✩‧ICHIGO DAY @sleepysharingan interesting that sanzu’s color palette changed from pink to purple- what was the reason wakui? interesting that sanzu’s color palette changed from pink to purple- what was the reason wakui? https://t.co/gyIChshk2Z

Ever since Haruchiyo’s little sister, Senju, graced the cover of Volume 27 in all her Brahman glory, fans have been anticipating Sanzu’s appearance. Anime watchers may find the pink hair a little confusing, considering that he is blond in the anime. However, in Wakui’s own artwork, Sanzu of the Bonten and Three Deities arcs has pink hair.

Lily @_y00000 #TokyoRevengers

If it's sanzu, then what is his real hair color?!?! If it's sanzu, then what is his real hair color?!?! #TokyoRevengersIf it's sanzu, then what is his real hair color?!?! https://t.co/Wp0dAJpgbJ

Omake (Final thoughts)

El @OneKWinters I swear if the new cover isn’t Sanzu Haruchiyo I will rip all 106 of my braids out individually. I swear if the new cover isn’t Sanzu Haruchiyo I will rip all 106 of my braids out individually. https://t.co/yykVDPh9gd

Of course, readers must keep in mind that all the excitement stems from a partial leaked image, and the figure on the cover may not be Sanzu after all. That said, a Tokyo Revengers volume usually has nine chapters, and the chapters that are slated to be included in Volume 29 are chapters 252 to 260, which feature Sanzu heavily. Some might even say that he is one of the main characters after Mikey and Takemichi in these chapters. Therefore, it makes perfect sense for him to be on the cover of Tokyo Revengers Volume 29.

