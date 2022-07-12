Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261: Chifuyu joins Takemichi’s fight against Mikey, Hanma, and Sanzu

Ever since the Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 leaks showed Hanma beating up someone with blond hair, fans have dreaded that the latter might be Chifuyu. Today, the official chapter confirmed that it is indeed Chifuyu who runs headfirst into battle to help Takemichi and gets beaten up by Hanma.

However, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 surprises readers with further developments regarding the time-leaper mystery. The chapter ends with not only an affirmation of one of the greatest friendships in the series, but also with several hints towards the identity and purpose of the second time-leaper.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 shows Sanzu’s true intentions with reference to Mikey, Chifuyu goes against Hanma to help Takemichi

In the last chapter, Taiju took down Benkei and Waka, which impressed not only Inui and Kokonoi but also Senju, who regained consciousness and joined the fray. Takemichi went up to Mikey and challenged him to a duel. While Mikey seemed to dislike having to fight Takemichi, he accepted the challenge nonetheless.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 is titled, The Opposite Sides of the Same Coin.

Sanzu’s intent

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 begins with Mikey asking Takemichi why he came back to the past. Takemichi tells Mikey what happened in the last timeline, concluding with the fact that he promised future Mikey that he would save him. Taiju, who is standing close to the two, does not understand the meaning of this conversation. However, he is brutally attacked by Haruchiyo from behind, who yells that he cannot let Takemichi save Mikey.

Haruchiyo states that, despite being a time-leaper, Takemichi does not understand why Mikey must complete his descent into darkness. Sanzu says that Mikey’s fate was sealed ever since he was a child, and now it is impossible to change it. This is when Hanma comes up behind him and informs Takemichi that he is the only one from Toman who is left standing.

Chifuyu’s intervention

However, Chifuyu Matsuno rushes towards the fight, exclaiming that Takemichi is not alone at all. He lunges at Hanma and is promptly beaten down to the ground. Mitsuya urges Chifuyu to stand down on account of his injuries, but Chifuyu insists on getting up and continuing the fight.

Chifuyu laments that he blamed Takemichi for Draken’s death and did not stay beside his friend through a dark time. However, he is the Vice President of Tokyo Manji Kai 2nd generation, and he vows to stand by his President. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 ends with Chifuyu and Takemichi standing back-to-back, surrounded by Mikey, Hanma, and Sanzu.

Final thoughts

Readers have unanimously taken Chifuyu’s declaration and intervention in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 to be a death flag. Not only is Chifuyu one of the most popular characters in the series but he is also one of Takemichi’s strongest supporters. His loss, should that be the consequence of this course of events, would not only break Takemichi, but may also bring the series to a breakpoint. Conversely, having Chifuyu beside him will boost Takemichi’s morale and allow him to do what needs to be done.

Sanzu’s claims regarding Mikey make it clear that his intention is not to save or help Mikey, or at least the current Mikey. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 hints that Sanzu is a time-leaper who has come back to ensure the very future that Takemichi has sworn to change. It is equally likely that Sanzu’s trigger may well be Hanma since the latter is not only aware of time travel and its effects but also seems to actively aid Sanzu in his quest to guarantee Mikey’s fall.

Mikey himself seems to become increasingly unfeeling and emotionless as the series progresses. It is unclear whether he is aware of the future, has a connection with Takemichi’s time travel beyond being a trigger, or is simply aware of the time travel on the basis of what Takemichi and Sanzu have told him. He seems to hold no trepidation about Sanzu and Hanma’s plot of ensuring his downfall.

The Mikey that Takemichi saw in the video in the last timeline had already resigned himself to his fate and what he called his “Dark Impulses.” The version of Mikey seen in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 only confirms that resignation. It also brings back an age-old question- If Mikey’s downfall is deemed necessary for a future that is secure for others, and if saving Mikey entails the death and downfall of others, how far can Takemichi go in good conscience for this one person?

