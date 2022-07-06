Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260: Takemichi confronts Mikey, Taiju gets the upper hand against Benkei and Waka

Ever since the leaks hinted at Mikey squaring off against someone in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260, debates have been sprouting left and right about who it is that will face Mikey. Apart from that, Taiju Shiba’s fight against the Legendary Duo, Benkei and Wakasa, was also a point of worry for the readers.

Not only has Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 offered clarity on both of these issues, but it has also answered other questions regarding the current state of some of the supporting characters. Additionally, the face-off depicted on the last page of this chapter likely heralds the end of the series as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 reveals Senju’s survival, Takemichi and Mikey engage in combat

PotatoLover @PotatoLoverArt



Tokyo Revengers ch. 259



#TokyoRevengers #東京卍リベンジャーズ Wanted to try this coloring style inspired by @hornynoise Tokyo Revengers ch. 259 Wanted to try this coloring style inspired by @hornynoise Tokyo Revengers ch. 259#TokyoRevengers #東京卍リベンジャーズ https://t.co/Y5ZDiFdBMK

In the last chapter, readers found out that it was Mitsuya who asked for Taiju’s help in the war without letting anyone else know. Even Takemichi and Hakkai had no idea of the same. Taiju agreed to join Toman to witness the battle between Takemichi Hanagaki and Manjirou Sano. He cleared the path for the 2nd Gen. Toman President, telling him that he alone can defeat Mikey. Taiju, in turn, was faced by Benkei and Waka, who challenged him to a fight.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 is titled Squaring Off Against.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 synopsis

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 begins with Benkei and Waka charging at Taiju, clearly overwhelming him with their synchronized attacks and taunting him at the same time. Takemichi realizes that even Taiju cannot defeat the Legendary Duo. However, Taiju asks him to concentrate on Mikey.

Inui and Kokonoi, who were watching the fight progress, realize that Taiju is being overpowered. Inui asks Taiju to be careful, informing him that the duo had previously defeated Kokonoi and him. As Benkei and Waka get in position for a special move, Senju appears behind Koko and Inui, visibly wounded but alive.

Pabz Balatbat @PabZart SPOILER ALERT



Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260



"SQUARING OFF AGAINST"



-They're going to use the



DOWNHILL RUSH!



A special deadly combo of the



Legendary duo!



Colored by me. ✍️🤟



Enjoy.



#東京卍リベンジャーズ

#東卍FA

#TokyoRevengers

#mangacoloring SPOILER ALERTTokyo Revengers Chapter 260"SQUARING OFF AGAINST"-They're going to use theDOWNHILL RUSH!A special deadly combo of theLegendary duo!Colored by me. ✍️🤟Enjoy. ⚠️⚠️⚠️SPOILER ALERT⚠️⚠️⚠️Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260"SQUARING OFF AGAINST"-They're going to use the DOWNHILL RUSH!A special deadly combo of the Legendary duo!Colored by me. ✍️🤟Enjoy.#東京卍リベンジャーズ#東卍FA#TokyoRevengers#mangacoloring https://t.co/ZTYGbZgdy8

She informs them that Benkei and Waka are going to use their deadly move “Downhill Rush”, and it is sure to kill Taiju. Senju pleads with her former gangmates to stop, but they charge at Taiju. The former Black Dragon President stops each of them with one hand and knocks them out with one throw, correctly assuming that Koko and Inui had tired the Legendary Duo out too much for them to still pull off such a move.

ryn @chosomanjiro it’s crazy that all of tokyo revengers has been about saving mikey like we were always leading up to this even when we didn’t know it it’s crazy that all of tokyo revengers has been about saving mikey like we were always leading up to this even when we didn’t know it https://t.co/2okycwSUrI

Elsewhere, Takemichi comes across Mikey, who has resumed his perch on top of a metal container. He angrily demands that Mikey come down, and the Kantou Manji President muses that this is where they have ultimately arrived. On the last page, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 announces the beginning of Takemichi Hanagaki vs. Manjirou Sano.

Final thoughts

カズ @Kazuk4zu21



#tr260

#TokyoRevengers260 This is no longer your era in the delinquent world! This is no longer your era in the delinquent world! 🔥#tr260#TokyoRevengers260 https://t.co/EQu8wt6wK9

Apart from Hanma, Benkei and Waka were the only two pillars left to Kantou. By defeating them, Taiju has effectively taken out the last of Mikey’s generals, leaving him to confront Takemichi himself. This also ensures that there is very little chance of Takemichi and Mikey’s fight being interrupted.

Senju’s return gives readers much-needed relief. Still, Chapter 260 also points out that whatever reason Benkei and Waka had for joining Mikey is far deeper than their affection and loyalty for Senju. The panel, where Taiju refers to Koko and Inui as his cat and dog, while hilarious, also implies that Taiju still considers the former Black Dragon members as his members.

The true focus of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 is undoubtedly Mikey and Takemichi’s face-off. Readers had speculated last week that this is likely too soon for what is definitely the final confrontation of the series. However, looking at the remaining fighters, there is no other logical confrontation viable to Wakui.

Many have pointed out that the manga has left several stones unturned, especially the question of the second time-leaper. This fight also signals that the series is on its last legs. Hopefully, more information regarding the remaining chapters of the series will be available soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far