Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 confirms the existence of other time leapers

Fans were eagerly waiting for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 to clarify whether or not Sanzu was successful in his plan to kill Toman members. The previous chapter had left readers worried about Kakucho’s fate and the chances of Takemichi stopping the train.

However, no one anticipated confirmation of the existence of more time leapers. Although there has been an age-old debate in the fandom about whether or not Mikey or Hanma were time leapers, this direct confirmation was unanticipated and came out of the blue.

[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 256]

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 hints that Haruchiyo might be a time leaper, Takemichi uses his vision to dodge fatal attacks

In the last chapter, Kakucho revealed that he had lost his family in an accident when he was a child, and since then Izana and Takemichi had been his primary associations. Haruchiyo brought out the katana and Kakucho got injured in an effort to save Takemichi. The chapter ended with Kakucho claiming that it had been a good life, leaving readers riddled with doubt about his safety.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 is titled Behind the Scenes.

To serve the King

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 begins with Kakucho assuring Takemichi that he is fine since the wound is not that deep. However, taking advantage of Takemichi’s concern for his friend, Sanzu reboards the train and manages to start it. He thinks aloud that he will never let anyone get to Mikey no matter the cost.

The chapter moves into a flashback of the day of, or the day after, Muto’s murder. Haruchiyo sought out Mikey, who had been in hiding ever since he disbanded Toman. Acknowledging that Mikey might do away with him on a whim, Haruchiyo still proclaimed his loyalty and devotion to him, calling himself his (Mikey's) only supporter.

A lucky vision

Haruchiyo is brought out of his reminiscing by Takemichi jumping on the train. While they resort to a hand-to-hand fight, Haruchiyo states that he told no one about this plan and asks Takemichi how he got to know about it. Before Takemichi is forced to answer, however, Kakucho reappears inside the compartment and intervenes in the fight.

He tells Takemichi to concentrate on stopping the train, but Takemichi is unable to locate the brake. However, Takemichi receives a vision that Sanzu will attack him from behind, impaling him on the katana. Acting on this warning, Takemichi manages to evade Sanzu’s actual attack, leaving everyone shocked.

Are you a time leaper too?

Sanzu, flabbergasted that Takemichi could dodge such a perfect attack, draws the conclusion that Takemichi may be a time leaper. He asks Takemichi, “Are you a time leaper too?”, indicating that there are other time leapers and Sanzu is either one of them or is aware of them.

Kakucho takes advantage of Sanzu’s confusion and throws him out of the train. Takemichi and he try their best to stop the train, but they have difficulties finding the brake. The last panel of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 shows the train approaching the battlefield as members of both gangs leap out of its way.

Final thoughts

The fandom has long speculated that there may be more time leapers apart from Takemichi. For a while, the suspicion had fallen on Kisaki, followed by Hanma and then Mikey. However, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 posits Haruchiyo as a candidate as well.

Many fans believe that Haruchiyo has been leaping through time in order to save Mikey, whom he considers as his king, while others argue that Haruchiyo is not actually the time leaper but someone who is in the know. Several hints point out that Mikey can be the time leaper, with some readers going so far as to speculate whether it was him who pushed Takemichi onto the track in the first place.

Takemichi seems to be getting used to his visions, and in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 he even uses them to his advantage. However, with his secret out, Takemichi must think of a way to end the fight as soon as possible. On the other hand, the train is almost at the battlefield, and it remains to be seen if Takemichi and Kakucho can save their friends.

