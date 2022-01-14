Tokyo Revengers: What makes Shuji Hanma as important as Kisaki

The popular anime and manga series, Tokyo Revengers, has recently taken the industry by storm. Viewers and readers can't get enough of the relatively new series, and want to know as much as they can about the world that the Tokyo Manji Gang exists in. One of the main antagonists in season one of Tokyo Revengers is Hanma. This article will delve into who Hanma is, and why he is as important as Kisaki, the main antagonist.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What makes Hanma and Kisaki equally important in Tokyo Revengers?

In Tokyo Revengers, it seems that Kisaki is always one step ahead of Takemichi. This is mostly because Kisaki is a highly motivated genius mastermind. Kisaki is also strong, but he is not nearly as physically powerful as many of the characters in Tokyo Revengers. Kisaki also cannot be everywhere at once. This is the crux of why Hanma is so important. Almost every successful villain has muscle, and lots of it. Shuji Hanma is worth the muscle of at least 10 men. Drakken, the Vice-Commander of Toman, boasts incredible might and combat skills.

However, even the mighty Drakken can't put Hanma down.

Aside from his physical prowess and remarkable durability, Hanma never shys away from doing Kisaki's dirty work.

Seeing as Kisaki has extremely complex plans that involve many moving parts, this makes Hanma invaluable to his malicious leader. It seems that Hanma is simply interested in Kisaki's ideology and plans. Yet even Kisaki questions why his right-hand man is willing to go to such ends for him.

Kisaski and Hanma talking (Image via Seven Seas Entertainment)

Hanma's response (Image via Seven Seas Entertainment)

With all of that information being taken into consideration, it's time to dive into examples of how Hanma impacts the plot of Tokyo Revengers. First and foremost, this combat junkie follows Kisaki every time he becomes involved with a new gang. From there, Hanma puts his fists into anyone standing in Kisaki's way. His formidable presence on the battlefield buys Kisaki time to act out his plans.

Hanma even joins Valhallah to fight the Tokyo Manji Gang while Kisaki continues his masquerade as a captain of Toman. Hanma often boldly presents himself to protect Kisaski's secret intents, but he also works as a puppeteer, pulling strings. He works in the shadows while recruiting Toman's Baki, forcing him to beat up his Vice-Commander, Chifuyu. Hanma also took command of Moebius in place of Kisaki in order to keep Kisaki's role as the mastermind a secret.

Hanma as the leader of Moebius (Image via Seven Seas Entertainment)

In summary, Hanma is essentially an extension of Kisaki. If Kisaski is a samurai, then Hanma is his sword. Hanma's seemingly-blind obedience to the main antagonist of Tokyo Revengers is what holds the audience in suspense, as well as fuel that keeps the plot moving forward. Considering his zombie-like endurance and his combat strength, Hanma cuts through anyone who stands in Kisaki's way.

More importantly, Hanma thrives any time that he needs to get his hands dirty, and is almost as skilled in manipulation and deception as Kisaki. Some fan theories suggest that Hanma may be using Kisaki instead of the other way around, or that Hanma is secretly a time-leaper like Takemichi. Only Tokyo Revengers creator, Ken Wakui, knows the truth.

Regardless, this mysterious brawler is the main reason why Kisaki's plans come to fruition, making him just as important as Kisaki himself. Click here to learn how to keep up with the latest Tokyo Revengers chapters and see if Hanma plays a role in the current Bonten Arc.

