Tokyo Revengers chapter 237: Raw scans confirm the logo of Takemichi’s new gang

The raw scans of Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 were leaked on Twitter a few hours ago, and they confirm the fan speculations of what the logo of Takemichi’s new gang will be. Additionally, some spoilers have also been leaked by Twitter-user Eden @manjirosbabu that hint at a fan-favorite reunion.

Readers must remember that none of it is confirmed, and Tokyo Revengers spoilers have been known to be fake before. However, the raw scans are usually trustworthy.

[Major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 237]

Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 raw scans suggest a reunion and the formation of Takemichi’s gang

Recap of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236

In chapter 236, Takemichi confesses to Hina that he cannot see Mikey suffer after he had helped them save everyone. As they watched fireworks from the hospital roof, Takemichi promised Hina that he would make a strong team and save Sano Manjiro.

To that effect, after he was released from the hospital after a month, Takemichi went to the pet shop where Chifuyu works. After a reconciliation, Chifuyu handed in his resignation at the pet shop to join Takemichi’s gang, despite believing that this plan would not work.

As they walked together, Chifuyu put forth the condition that the name of their gang must be “Thousand Winters”, which is the meaning of Chifuyu’s own name.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 raw scans

The Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 raw scans consist of four pages that are out of order and fan-translated. The primary thing to notice is the logo of the gang, a cat (Chifuyu’s cat Peke J) inside a snowflake, with the initials of the gang, TW.

This is the same logo that we saw on the keychain in the official art that was released on Chifuyu’s birthday two weeks ago.

Here it is put on a t-shirt, which has led a lot of fans wanting to see Mitsuya’s return, since Mitsyua, as a future fashion designer, would be able to come up with a better design. Considering that Chifuyu was wearing a different uniform in the artwork, complete with a jacket and dark accessories, Mitsuya is likely to join them as well.

One page shows Chifuyu and Takemichi offering the t-shirt to Hakkai Shiba, who blanches upon hearing the name ‘Thousand Winters.” Takemichi is being forced to wear the t-shirt as well. In contrast to Hakkai’s polite reaction, Inui Seishu straight up spits on the T-shirt when they offer it to him on the next page.

However, on the third page, Takemichi is seen having a serious conversation with Inui, telling him their true purpose behind forming TW, which is to save Sano Manjiro. With a serious face, Takemichi requests Inui to follow him.

This, apparently, triggers a flashback from Inui, which is seen on the fourth page. According to the spoilers by Twitter user Eden, whose previous spoilers had been proven correct, this is a flashback from when Kokonoi Hajime came to visit Inui at Draken’s bike shop right after the Battle of the Three Deities.

According to Eden, Koko delivered the injured Takemichi to Inupi, telling him that he chose a good boy to follow.

In the Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 raw scan, however, Koko is seen saying only “It is Sano Manjiro’s time,” which is probably a warning and a request for Inupi to stay out of the fight. Since Koko is seen soaked from the rain, in his Kanto Manji Gang uniform, the speculation that it is right after the Battle of Three Deities is not that far off.

Speculations

It makes sense that as their closest friend of the same age, Chifuyu and Takemichi would go to Hakkai first. It also makes sense that as Draken’s assistant and Takemichi’s close associate, Inui would be asked to help join their gang, especially considering that Kokonoi is involved.

What raises suspicion amongst fans, however, is the fact that if the spoilers are correct, then Inupi sat in the garage after sending Draken to save Takemichi. While it could be that he was waiting for Draken’s return and listening to his order to stay put, it doesn’t fit with Inupi’s character.

Many fans had already speculated that Inupi had betrayed Draken to Terano South and the Rokuhara Tandai gang. This new information had not helped that rumor in the slightest.

Additionally, it baffles fans that Koko delivered Takemichi to Inupi instead of the hospital. Perhaps the spoilers are a little mixed up, and Koko came to visit Inupi after delivering Takemichi to the hospital.

Either way, Koko might have been the one to deliver the news of Draken’s death to Inupi. It seems that the two ex-best-friends have chosen to ally themselves to two opposing leaders, Mikey and Takemichi.

Final thoughts

The raw scans of Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 confirm that Takemichi’s gang will most likely include former Toman members. It is unknown as of yet whether Takemichi will try to recruit Senju. Hopefully, the official chapter will clear everything up.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 will be officially released on January 12, and will be available for reading on ComiXology, INKR, Azuki, Kindle Unlimited, InkyPen, Mangamo, and other online platforms associated with Kodansha.

