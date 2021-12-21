Tokyo Revengers chapter 235: Takemichi finally breaks down in front of Hina

Tokyo Revengers chapter 235 English translations are unofficially out and they confirm what the leaks suggested earlier this week. The aftermath of the Battle of the Three Deities is elaborated upon, and Takemichi seems to have gotten further into isolation. As was speculated by a lot of fans, Hina is the one who brings Takemichi out of it.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 235: Is Takemichi heading down a darker path by trying to protect everyone?

Recap of Tokyo Revengers chapter 234

In the last chapter, Takemichi woke up in the hospital to Kokonoi informing him that the Battle of the Three Deities ended with Senju promising to dissolve Brahman in exchange for Mikey Sparing Takemichi’s life. Now Kanto Manji Gang is the sole ruler of the Kanto region.

Takemichi understood that without Senju’s interference, Mikey would have really killed him. Later, Chifuyu visits him to inform his about Draken’s funeral. Chifuyu was shocked and angry and started to blame Takemichi, who admitted to Chifuyu’s allegation, even when Chifuyu apologized. After Chifuyu leaves, Takemichi resolves to fight on his own and not endanger anyone else.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 235: Takemichi’s visitors

Tokyo Revengers chapter 235 begins with Takemichi’s middle school gang, Akkun, Takuya, Yamagishi, and Makoto, visiting him. It is July 15, 2008, and it has been a week since the battle. They tell him to get well soon, and as they leave, Hina, who has been by Takemichi’s side all along, asks him what’s wrong. Takemichi replies that nothing is. As Hina steps out to get some supplies, Takemichi is seen muttering to himself.

His muttering is broken by the appearance of some of Toman’s former members, Pah-Chin, Peh-Yan, Angry, Smiley, and Hakkai Shiba. They are all supportive of Takemichi, with Angry apologizing for not knowing anything beforehand and Smiley adding that the one most in pain right now must be Takemichi.

Takemichi, meanwhile, thinks that he can’t get any of them involved in his fight. And sure enough, when Hakkai earnestly tells Takemichi to rely on them if he needs anything, Takemichi thanks him, but says that he is fine. As they leave, Takemichi resolves to protect everyone by himself.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 235: Hina and Takemichi

Hina returns after the Toman members leave, and she tells Takemichi that they have been visiting him repeatedly while he was unconscious. As Hina is telling him that he has nice friends, Takemichi replies that he came back from the future for selfish reasons, and got everyone involved.

Therefore, he has decided to handle everything on his own. As Takemichi smiles and tells Hina to go home, Hina calls him a liar, and hugs him. She tells him that it’s okay for Takemichi to cry when he is in pain, and Takemichi finally breaks down in sobs, as Hina keeps hugging him while Tokyo Revengers chapter 235 ends.

Final Thoughts

Takemichi’s muttering in Tokyo Revengers chapter 235 is a clear indication that mentally he is in a very sensitive space and the deaths that keep happening weighs heavily on his mind. His refusal to rely on anyone is leading him down a path similar to Mikey’s. That's why Hina’s intervention was so necessary and cathartic. With Hina’s support, hopefully Takemichi will learn to rely on others too.

The other toman members’ positive reaction to Takemichi in Tokyo Revengers chapter 235 brings Chifuyu’s words from the last chapter in sharp contrast, and makes them seem that much more uncharacteristic. Hopefully, there will be a better explanation to Chifuyu’s particular reaction in later chapters. Tokyo Revengers manga is rumored to go on a break again next week, but nothing has been confirmed.

