Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 (Leaked): Takemichi’s talk with Hina, spoilers, where to read, speculations and more

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 returns this week after a week of break, and a few spoilers have been leaked on Twitter today.

While no raw scans are available this week as of yet, these spoilers align with what many readers speculated after reading Tokyo Revengers 'Chapter 234. These spoilers are unconfirmed, and can be proved completely incorrect once Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 is officially released.

Toman members come to visit Takemichi according to Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 leak

Recap of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234, Mikey continued to hit Takemichi until the latter lost consciousness. Takemichi later woke up in a hospital room where Kokonoi informed him that Kanto Manj Gang won the Battle of the Three deities. Senju had begged Mikey to spare Takemichi and in exchange she promised to dissolve Brahman.

After Koko left, Takemichi realized that this Mikey was not the one he knew. Next time Takemichi woke up, Chifuyu was seen visiting Takemichi. Chifuyu informed Takemichi of Draken’s funeral and that the rest of the Toman members were left in shock.

Chifuyu seemed to have a hard time processing what had happened, and started to blame Takemichi. Even though Chifuyu cut himself off, apologizing immediately, Takemichi blamed himself for everything that had gone wrong. Takemichi asked Chifuyu to leave, and Chifuyu angrily told him to get better.

Hina was shown to have stayed beside Takemichi while he was healing. Alone in the hospital Room, Takemichi vowed to fight alone from them onwards so that no one else would get hurt.

Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235

Twitter user Eden @MIKEYSBABU has posted spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235, and their previous leaks had come true before.

According to the posts, former members of Toman visit Takemichi in the hospital. They understand Takemichi’s situation, and show their support for him, telling him to rely on them whenever he needs to.

Takemichi thanks them profusely, but stubbornly says that he is fine and he will handle everything on his own. Takemichi makes yet another resolution to himself that he will protect everyone on his own.

After the former members of Toman leave, Hina has a talk with Takemichi. This had been long anticipated by readers, but it is unclear from Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 spoilers if Hina’s talk has any deterring effect on Takemichi.

According to the post, Takemichi promises Hina too that he is going to take care of everything by himself. Hina, however, seems to see through him and hugs him. According to the Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 spoilers, in Hina’s embrace, Takemichi finally allows himself to break down.

Release date and where to read

At the time of writing, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 is scheduled to be released on December 22, Thursday, on Kodansha’s official website. The series is available on INKR and ComiXology, but none of these platforms are free.

There are also many manga reading websites that unofficially publish the English translation of Tokyo Revengers for free.

