Will there be a Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers? Expected release date, preview and more

Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers is a manga and anime series that has garnered attention from people from across the world. The series’ popularity skyrocketed when it received an anime adaptation, expanding its fan base considerably.

Tokyo Revengers fans were looking forward to the much-anticipated Jump Festa 2022, hoping for some news regarding the series’ second season. And much to their relief, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 has been officially confirmed.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 officially confirmed

The popular animanga series by Ken Wakui has finally confirmed a second season during the Jump Festa 2022. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 has entered the production stage, but the team has not yet revealed the release date. The series took roughly about nine months to produce its first season, so fans can expect the second season to come out sometime in July 2022.

Fans also received a bit of an early Christmas gift as the team released a preview of what the audience can expect in the second season of the show.

More announcements about Tokyo Revengers at Jump Festa 2022

#東リベ Tokyo Revengers will release a game for iOS & Android❗️ Tokyo Revengers will release a game for iOS & Android❗️#東リベ https://t.co/YmlKZzT3ky

Another announcement that caught the fans’ attention was that a Tokyo Revengers mobile game is in the works, and that it would be available on both Android and iOS platforms. While they didn’t reveal much information regarding the game, it will feature Chibi versions of the characters who are in the Tokyo Manji Gang.

The team has also shared a link to the official website of the Tokyo Revengers game. While some fans are quite excited about this news, certain fans have posed their concerns and queries.

Will it have an English version tho? @taiyakiboi OMG YESSSSSSSWill it have an English version tho? @taiyakiboi OMG YESSSSSSSWill it have an English version tho?

One fan wondered if the game would be available in English. It’s highly unlikely that the game will also be released in English, but no further statements have been made that will clarify the aforementioned query.

The official website of the Tokyo Revengers game has a live countdown, according to which, the game is set to be released sometime in June. While this countdown is reliable, a popular title such as this could suffer from server issues due to the traffic on the day of release. Therefore, the release date is subject to change and no official statements have been provided regarding that either.

