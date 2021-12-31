Tokyo Revengers chapter 236: Is there a possibility of Takemichi’s new gang?

Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 was due to be released on December 29, but it was officially confirmed yesterday that Tokyo Revengers manga is on break this week. Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 is now delayed and will be released on January 4, 2022.

While three pages of raw scans leaked this week, it is too little for the fandom, so fans have been grasping at straws. Recently, official art was released on Matsuno Chifuyu’s birthday. Fans are now speculating that it might foreshadow the formation of a new gang. Unlike the raw scans, there is no concrete confirmation of these leaks.

Official fan art raises speculation of the formation of a new gang in Tokyo Revengers chapter 236

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 235, we saw Takemichi finally break down in Hina’s arms. While Mizo Middle Five and Toman friends still stand by him, Takemichi’s stubbornness to shoulder everything alone is finally broken by Hina’s kind words. Fans had missed the presence of Chifuyu, who had had a falling out with Takemichi in Tokyo Revengers chapter 234.

Raw scans of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 suggest a reconciliation

Earlier this week, three pages of the raw scans of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 were leaked on Twitter. On the first page, Takemichi and Hina enjoy a quiet moment on the hospital's roof while watching fireworks. This seems to be the first page of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 and picks up right after Takemichi and Hina’s cathartic conversation in the previous chapter.

The other two leaked pages seem to be the last two pages of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 and depict Chifuyu waiting for Takemichi on a bridge. They reconcile, but it is disputed what Chifuyu says. The translations suggest that he understands Takemichi’s situation and regrets his outburst.

New leak for Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 surfaces

Kira @ShinigamiKira00

#TokyoRevengers236 #Spoiler It's confirmed that Takemichi's New gang will be Thousand Winters which is Chifuyu's English Name. What if there is something will happen to Chifuyu it's either Bad or Good that will give to Takemichi the Key to win over Kantou Manji Gang. It's confirmed that Takemichi's New gang will be Thousand Winters which is Chifuyu's English Name. What if there is something will happen to Chifuyu it's either Bad or Good that will give to Takemichi the Key to win over Kantou Manji Gang. #TokyoRevengers236 #Spoiler https://t.co/PZuTrhcoRf

However, some new leaks of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 have surfaced that state that Chifuyu has quit his part-time job at the pet shop, and he and Takemichi were talking about starting their gang. At the time of writing, no additional raw scans had been leaked that support this theory, but the leaks themselves come from reputed leakers.

If Chifuyu had indeed quit the part-time job, then the existence of his pet shop in the future would be jeopardized. However, the formation of a new gang makes a modicum of sense, as Takemichi would need a considerable force to face the current Mikey.

Official art raises speculations

On Chifuyu’s birthday, Kodansha had released an official art of Chifuyu, where he is sitting on a bike as someone throws a set of keys at him. Chifuyu is drawn dressed in a gang uniform, but this uniform does not belong to any of the gangs that have appeared in Tokyo Revengers so far. What has raised speculations is the key chain. The cover of the keychain features a logo of a cat in the middle of a snowflake, with the initials T and W.

The cat is Chifuyu’s cat, Peke J. Fans speculate that the Initials might be the initials of Chifuyu and Takemichi’s new gang, likely named Thousand Winters. This would explain the snowflake. Interestingly, the name Chifuyu means "thousand" (千) (Chi) and "winter" (冬) (Fuyu), which is where this theory likely originated regarding Tokyo Revengers chapter 236.

Final thoughts

Jass @Neptune_1997

Como muchos habrán visto en los spoilers, el nombre que le ponen a su pandilla Take y Chifuyu es "Thousand Winters".



#SpoilerTR236 #TR236 #TokyoRevengers236 #TW #ThousandWinters Si se dan cuenta, alrededor del gatito hay un copo de nieve.Como muchos habrán visto en los spoilers, el nombre que le ponen a su pandilla Take y Chifuyu es "Thousand Winters". #Chifuyu Matsuno #Chifuyu Si se dan cuenta, alrededor del gatito hay un copo de nieve. Como muchos habrán visto en los spoilers, el nombre que le ponen a su pandilla Take y Chifuyu es "Thousand Winters".#SpoilerTR236 #TR236 #TokyoRevengers236 #TW #ThousandWinters #ChifuyuMatsuno #Chifuyu

While many fans have vouched for these speculations to be concrete leaks of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236, no proper raw scans have been found to support them at the time of writing. However, a similar thing happened with the last chapter, so it would be imprudent to completely disregard these theories.

The key problem is that unlike Shueisha, which announces a break a week in advance, Kodansha reveals a break on the day of the release of the chapter. This confuses the readers and disappoints them and breaks the flow of reading.

Hopefully, Kodansha will adapt to a better routine to inform its readers of the upcoming break. If rumors are to be believed, Tokyo Revengers will go on a break before the next chapter.

