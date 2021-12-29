Tokyo Revengers chapter 236: Raw scans, spoilers, delay and possible new release date 

Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 was supposed to be released today, but sources state that there might be a possible delay this week as well. Tokyo Revengers chapter 235 was also unexpectedly delayed by a week and Kodansha had given no further notice this week either.

However, three pages of raw scans for Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 surfaced just now, leading to confusion amongst the readers. While these leaks have not been confirmed, the content aligns with Tokyo Revengers chapter 235.

[Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 236]

Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 release date uncertain, leaks show Chifuyu’s return

##IAH MIKA ! @GOJOSDICC // tokyo revengers chapter 235



can we just appreciate hina for being so patient with takemichi and always there to cheer him up whenever he’s in the lowest point of his life. she loves him so much that she’s willing to stay by his side no matter what happens. that’s just love <3 // tokyo revengers chapter 235can we just appreciate hina for being so patient with takemichi and always there to cheer him up whenever he’s in the lowest point of his life. she loves him so much that she’s willing to stay by his side no matter what happens. that’s just love <3 https://t.co/w6Xab0JgRy

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 235, Takemichi’s friends from Mizo Middle Five visit him, as did some of the former Toman members. Despite repeated reassuring from everyone that they understood why Takemichi did what he did, and that no one blamed him, Takemichi refused any help.

When he tried to send Hina away, however, she hugged him instead, seeing through his façade and urging him to cry out his anguish. Takemichi finally broke down sobbing as Hina held him, indicating a cathartic release of everything he had kept hidden inside him in order to protect his loved one.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 raw scans

In the three leaked pages of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236, we see Takemichi finally getting out of the hospital and moving on to the next stage of his mission. In the first page, which seems to be the first page of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236, Takemichi and Hina are shown on the roof of the hospital, with fireworks illuminating the sky.

Takemichi is visibly injured, indicating that this is just after the end of chapter 235. Hina says something about first time, possibly reminiscing about the time when they watched the fireworks from the roof of Hina’s apartment.

The other two leaked pages seem to be the last two pages of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236. In the first page, Chifuyu is shown saying “I’ve been waiting for you, Partner.”

In the next page, which is also the last page of the chapter, Takemichi is surprised to see Chifuyu waiting for him, while Chifuyu apologizes for what he said in the hospital. He says that he understands why Takemichi thinks himself to be selfish, and that he is sorry he could not understand it earlier.

Speculations

In the last page of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236, Takemichi and Chifuyu are seen walking off together somewhere. Takemichi is visibly healed, wearing his regular clothes instead of the hospital gown.

All three pages depict the night-time. But from Takemichi’s appearance, it is certain a significant amount of time has passed between the two scenes.

Chifuyu’s return has also placated a lot of fans who had been critical of his actions in Tokyo Revengers chapter 234.

Chifuyu’s apology and consequent support of Takemichi is far more consistent with his character so far than him blaming Takemichi for Draken’s death, even though his outburst was understandable.

sha @sha_ko0815

#TokyoRevengers I'm crying on how i love this couple so much 😭😭😭 #TokyoRevengers 236 I'm crying on how i love this couple so much 😭😭😭#TokyoRevengers #TokyoRevengers236 https://t.co/Rdw8DJm3fJ

While some readers had hoped for Takemichi to take action to finally assert himself, from Mikey’s example we know that to be a slippery slope. If the leaks are correct, then this is a better course of action for Takemichi. Considering the mental state he was in, it would have been dangerous for him to continue alone, even if he had wanted to.

The raw scans of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 also solidify the concept that Hina and Chifuyu are the two closest people to Takemichi other than Draken and Mikey. To have them both drag Takemichi out of this fortress of solitude he had placed himself in is the most logical course of action.

If the leaks are to be believed, then the resting period is over, and Tokyo Revengers manga is going to enter another fast-paced arc from Tokyo Revengers chapter 237.

Tokyo Revengers Fr @TRevengersFr 📕 Ken Wakui annonce qu'il va démarrer le dernier combat de Takemichi dans le prochain chapitre de #TokyoRevengers (Chapitre 236) donc le 5 janvier 2022 !!! 📕 Ken Wakui annonce qu'il va démarrer le dernier combat de Takemichi dans le prochain chapitre de #TokyoRevengers (Chapitre 236) donc le 5 janvier 2022 !!!

For the last four chapters, Tokyo Revengers manga leaks were being released consistently on the Monday before the official release. However, this week, the raw scans had been made available on the day of release. Additionally, several manga reading platforms have announced a delay in the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 236.

According to the most reputed sources, Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 will be released on January 5, the Wednesday after next. Upon release, the chapter will be officially available on various platforms associated with Kodansha, but not for free. Many online manga reading websites also publish Tokyo Revengers unofficially.

nana @sanzukin tokyo revengers chapter 236 leak



i tried it tokyo revengers chapter 236 leaki tried it https://t.co/lparbfTsHe

Kodansha took an unexpected break on December 15 as well, delaying the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 235 by a week. That break had also been unannounced.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hopefully, we will get either Tokyo Revengers chapter 236 or a more concrete confirmation from Kodansha and the Weekly Shonen Magazine by the end of today.

Edited by Prem Deshpande