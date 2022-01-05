Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236: Takemichi and Chifuyu create new gang to confront Mikey

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 was just released, and the spoilers turned out correct. After taking an unexpected break on December 29, Kodansha released the English translation of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 today, and fans are pleased to see the predictions from the spoilers come true.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 is titled "Band of Brothers".

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 moves towards new beginning for Takemichi

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235, Takemichi's friends from middle school and some of the former members of Toman came to visit him in the hospital. Despite their encouragement and urging, Takemichi resolved to fight by himself.

However, when he tried to push away Hina, she hugged him and made him understand that it is alright to cry sometimes. Takemichi finally broke down, sobbing in her arms.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236: Takemichi and Hina

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 starts off with Takemichi and Hina going to the hospital rooftop to watch fireworks. Both reminisce about the first time they watched fireworks from the roof of the latter's apartment.

Takemichi tells Hina that he has gone to great lengths to save her and has met many people in that process, whom he ended up wanting to save as well. However, it was Mikey who saved these people, not Takemichi.

As such, Takemichi does not want Mikey to be the only one left behind. He remembers when Hina told him that he isn't Mikey or Draken, he is himself. Takemichi declares that he will fight as himself, too, by relying on others. He plans to form a team to confront Mikey and bring him back to their side.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236: Takemichi and Chifuyu

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 cuts to a month later, when Takemichi is discharged from the hospital. To recruit his first member, he goes to the pet shop, Palme, where Chifuyu works.

Chifuyu is cold to Takemichi, asking him if he wants a fight and not hearing Takemichi's apology. When Takemichi tells him that he is putting a team together, Chifuyu clearly states that it is too late.

However, before Takemichi can despair, Chifuyu asks him to wait as he goes to hand in his resignation at the store.

Later, Takemichi and Chifuyu walk together, presumably to recruit more members. The latter gives Takemichi one condition: the name of their new gang has to be Thousand Winters, the meaning of Chifuyu's given name.

Takemichi protests, saying that the name is too long, and they bicker about it as they walk off in the last page of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236.

Speculations

When Takemichi was remembering all the people he had met during his time travel, Senju was there. This might mean that Takemichi will invite her and the former members of Brahman to join him.

With Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236, Takemichi finally seems out of the dark mood he had been in since waking up in the hospital.

Chifuyu coming back to his side is also reassuring to Takemichi, as shown by his emotional display in this chapter. Chifuyu says that he has the logo of their new gang ready, and it must be the logo from the official art released on Chifuyu's birthday.

The same art also shows their new uniform, leading fans to believe that Chifuyu might get his way.

Final thoughts

Hopefully, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 will be released on time. Kodansha has not announced any delay yet, but the previous two breaks were not informed beforehand either.

If all goes according to schedule, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 will be out on Wednesday, January 12.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236 is available for reading on all platforms associated with Kodansha, such as ComiXology, INKR, Azuki, Kindle Unlimited, InkyPen, and Mangamo, but not for free. However, many manga-reading websites have the entire Tokyo Revengers library available for free with regular updates.

